ROCK SPRINGS – New meals prices for the 2023-2024 school year were approved by the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board on Wednesday, July 19, during their regular meeting.
New breakfast prices are as follows:
Elementary - $2.10 for pull pay and $0.30 for reduced.
Middle School/Junior High - $2.30 for full pay and $0.30 for reduced
High School - $2.50 for pull pay, $0.30 for reduced and $2.80 for adults
New lunch prices are as follows:
Preschool/Daycare - $3.25 full pay and $0.40 for reduced
Elementary- $3.25 for full pay and $0.40 for reduced
Middle School/Junior High - $3.50 for full pay, $0.40 for reduced
High School - $3.75 for full pay, $0.40 for reduced and $4.75 for adults
Previously breakfast prices were as follows:
Elementary – $1.55 for full pay, and $0.30 for reduced
Middle School/Junior High - $2.15 for full pay and $0.30 for reduced
High School - $2.15 for pull pay, $0.30 for reduced and $2.80 for adults
Previously lunch prices were as follows:
Elementary - $2.85 for full pay and $0.40 for reduced
Middle School/Junior High - $3.30 for full pay and $0.40 for reduced
High School - $3.75 for full pay, $0.40 for reduced and $4.75 for adults
“I will make my plea again,” said Carol Jelaco, board chair, addressing parents and guardians of SCSD1. “If your family situation is such that you think you might qualify, or even if you're not sure, please fill out the application online or in person. Please, please, consider this. We know there’s a need out there.”
She added, “We've held off as long as we can with these increases in lunches and breakfasts; in fact, we’ve held off longer than the other many other districts around the state, but everybody's noticing the increase in cost at the grocery store and that increase is passed on to us as well.”
Jelaco reminds parents and guardians to take the time to fill out the form and perhaps, receive the reduced priced meals again.
She also noted that it is “totally anonymous.”
“It's probably as anonymous as it has ever been with the system that we have now,” she said, recalling a time when students had different colored tickets to indicate they were receiving free or reduced lunches at school.
“There is nothing like that anymore,” she pointed out. “No one knows the status except those people in the office that deal on a confidential basis. Please consider filling out the forms and perhaps taking advantage of some reduced prices.”
Jelaco also stated that a form for reduced-priced meals needs to be completed every year; it is not a one-time process.
