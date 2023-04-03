Image one
Rocket Miner Photo

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- This morning yielded many challenges with weather conditions, a report of an active shooter in Rock Springs High School, in addition to the tragic news of a death at one of our outlying school communities, Desert School in Wamsutter, that has uprooted the school and community.

In a press release from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 superintendent Kelly McGovern and human resources director Nicole Bolton, it states, "We want to thank you for your patience as we get to the concern and next steps with the weather. Again, we can not thank our local authorities, first responders, administrators, staff, students and families enough for the team work involved to keep everyone safe."

