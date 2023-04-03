...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 15 inches.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County including Green River and Rock Springs.
* WHEN...Now until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially during the morning commutes. The combination of snow
and wind could create localized white-out conditions at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may melt during the afternoon,
especially on paved surfaces, which could lead to a combination
of wet and slick roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- This morning yielded many challenges with weather conditions, a report of an active shooter in Rock Springs High School, in addition to the tragic news of a death at one of our outlying school communities, Desert School in Wamsutter, that has uprooted the school and community.
In a press release from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 superintendent Kelly McGovern and human resources director Nicole Bolton, it states, "We want to thank you for your patience as we get to the concern and next steps with the weather. Again, we can not thank our local authorities, first responders, administrators, staff, students and families enough for the team work involved to keep everyone safe."
It also states, "Over the last eight years, SCSD1 has taken aggressive measures to train, implement and practice safety. Since June of 2015, in partnership with our local authorities and first responders, we have implemented a common practice, common language, and partnerships so that in the event something occurs we are prepared to act immediately. Today was a great example of the implementation of the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) and what practice and preparation has done."
As SCSD1 assessed weather early this morning, the National Weather Service indicated 1-3 inches were predicted for today until later this afternoon. At the time the decision was made to continue to have school, there was not a significant amount of snow.
"We immediately acted in preparation of students that needed to travel on the interstate, whether that was to an outlying school or for school related travel. The weather increased in intensity very quickly after this and once school began due to road conditions and assessment, the city of Rock Springs promptly and appropriately issued a no unnecessary travel advisory. We understand the frustration when situations change quickly, such as the weather and the school safety incident from this morning. We do the best we can with the information we are afforded at the time."
In continuing to assess the weather, it is still snowing in a steady manner and is predicted to intensify as the day goes on. There will be an early release today as outlined in the schedule below:
All regularly scheduled buses will drop students off at their scheduled bus stop.
"If you are able to go to the school and check your student out, please do so."
The district will be conducting an early release at the following times:
- RS K - 6 schools - 12:30 p.m.
- Desert School (Wamsutter) and Farson-Eden School - 12:30 p.m.
- RS Junior High - 1:30 p.m.
- RS High School, Satellite Campus and BBHS - 1:30 p.m.
Due to the events that have occurred today, schools will be closed once kids are on the buses and safely home. Students have been fed lunch before being released.
Students and staff will not be required to log in virtually this afternoon. All school activities will be canceled for the remainder of today and further information will be coming forward regarding school and activities tomorrow. Staff at each school will be released once students have been safely picked up at school.