ROCK SPRINGS -- Parents of Sweetwater County School District No. 1, (SCSD1), gave various feedback regarding the four-day school week, start and end times and the impact inclement weather has had on families during the SCSD1 board meeting on Monday, March 13.

“For the next two years, we are planning to make some adjustments,” said Nicole Bolton, director of human resources for SCSD1. “It was asked that we take the calendars to the calendar committee and look at the 147 days in order to properly address the concerns that have come forward.”

