ROCK SPRINGS -- The 2023 Young Author winners were announced during the Sweetwater County School District board meeting on Monday, March 11.
1st place entry winner at the Sweetwater County Young Authors Contest include:
Kindergarten
· Ray Pedri - Fiction piece titled The World of Deadly Monsters (Invite Ms. Mariah Smith up)
· Weston White - Non-fiction piece titled My Dog Harlee (Invite Ms. Shawn Pyer up)
First Grade
· Leila Nilles - Non-fiction piece titled My Week with my Cousins (Invite Ms. Candace Foster up)
Second Grade
· Bennett Pedri won two awards - Fiction piece titled The Biggest Dream in the World AND a Poetry piece titled The Silly Poet (Invite Ms. Sandra Trevizo up)
· Rozlyn Hurd- Non-fiction piece titled Cameron’s Story (Invite Stephanie Ms. Klopfenstein up)
· Briella Hardinger - Graphic novel titled Chase’s Crazy Adventure (Invite Rachele Unguren-Allen up)
Third Grade
· Flynn Jackson - Dunn - Fiction piece titled Cookie’s Revenge (Invite Danielle Kruske up)
· Bradi Homer - Non-fiction piece titled What Happens in Gymnastics (Invite Sally Allen up)
· Raymond Brown - Poetry piece titled My Collection (Invite Ms. Deborah Stainbrook up)
Fourth Grade
· Serenity Bowers - Fiction Piece titled Found in the Forest (Invite Ms. Nicole Jones up)
· Aaliyan Brunz - Non-fiction titled Softball (Invite Ms. Jasmine Garcia up)
· Lianna Galvan - Graphic novel titled Lianna’s Weird Life (Invite Ms. Tammy Rice up)
· Santos Rivas - Poetry titled Winter Fun (Invite Ms. Lorna Bath up)
Fifth Grade
· Lyric Mudd - Non-fiction piece titled Marine Biology (Invite Ms. Heather Young up)
Sixth Grade
· Naiya Crosby - Fiction piece titled Dragon Princess (Invite Mr. Tyson Young up)
· Yatsadi Moreno - Non-fiction titled Surgery in Seattle (Invite Ms. Kassidee Brown up)
· Braleigh Bentley - Poetry piece titled My New Truths (Invite Mr. Michael Moore up)
Seventh Grade
· Rikkilynn Bates - Fiction piece titled The Cello (Invite Ms. Darcie Punches-Mickelsen up)
· Karley Keslar - Poetry piece titled Odd Ensemble (Invite Mr. Michael Hansen up)
Eighth Grade
· Rachelle Rodriguez - Poetry piece tilted Feeling the words from a Page to a Heart (Invite Ms. Breanna Jackman up)
Freshmen
· Natalie Mitchell - Fiction piece titled The Darkness Inside Me (Invite Mr. Daniel Person up)
· Sabrina Fletcher - Non-Fiction piece titled How My Twin Sister Got Wings (Invite Ms. Michelle Kite up)
· Laura Ramos - Poetry Piece titled Memory Album (Ms. Michelle Kite)
Sophomores
· Addison Marcy - Fiction piece titled Takes One to Know One (Invite Ms. Anna Crawford up)
Juniors
· Makaylee Hitt - Poetry piece titled Chaotic Growth (Invite Ms. Anna Crawford and Ms. Ashley Simons)
Seniors
· Nakeysha Perez - Fiction piece titled Fantasies Arise in Dreams (Invite Ms. Whitney Anderson and Elanor Davis up)
· Alaina Kothe - Non-fiction piece titled Dear Reader AND Graphic Novel titled Internal Beings (Invite Ms. Whitney Anderson and Ms. Amber Greene)
· Timothy Campbell - Poetry piece titled My Beautiful Mess of a Mind (Invite Ms. Whitney Anderson, Ms. Anna Crawford, and Ms. Jamie Markovsky up)