SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The free/reduced meal application is required to be completed by families every school year for Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
In order to determine if a student is eligible for free or reduced-price meal benefits, families will need to complete the free and reduced-price meal application each school year (one per household).
Families may apply for free/reduced school meal benefits at any time during the school year by submitting an online free/reduced meal application at https://linqconnect.com/ or submitting a paper application directly to the school secretary or the district nutrition services office. Applications can be submitted at any time during the school year.
Once a family submits the free/reduced-price meal benefit application, it is then reviewed by the local school district officials before granting free or reduced-price benefits.
In order to receive internet assistance and other benefits, families must complete and qualify for free or reduced meals.
Follow the steps listed below complete the online free/reduced-price meal benefit application:
- Select Sweetwater CSD No. 1 (Rock Springs, Wyoming)
- Proceed with additional steps to add all children and family members living in the household.
Who can get free or reduced-price meals?
- All children in households receiving benefits from SNAP, The Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families), are eligible for free meals.
- Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court are eligible for free meals. Whether placed by the State child welfare agency or a court, in order for a child to be considered categorically eligible for free meals, the State must retain legal custody of the child.
- Children participating in their school’s Head Start program are eligible for free meals.
- Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway or migrant are eligible for free meals.
- Children may receive free or reduced-price meals if the household’s income is within the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines. Children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals if the household income falls at or below the limits on this chart.
Free/reduced-price meal paper applications are also available at the nutrition services office located in the Central Administration Building, located at 3550 Foothill Blvd., or from the secretary at the student’s school.
School meal payments
Cash or check payments may be made to the nutrition services staff in each school cafeteria or the nutrition services department located at the Central Administration Building.