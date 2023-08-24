SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The free/reduced meal application is required to be completed by families every school year for Sweetwater County School District No. 1.

In order to determine if a student is eligible for free or reduced-price meal benefits, families will need to complete the free and reduced-price meal application each school year (one per household).

