ROCK SPRINGS — About 20 people dotted the board room at the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 central administration building, during the community forum on Thursday, April 13.
Carol Jelaco, SCSD1 board chair, kicked off the meeting by acknowledging the misunderstanding that occurred among most of the attendees at their workshop and regular board meeting, which was held on Tuesday, April 11.
After explaining the workshop and board meeting schedules to the attendees, Jelaco said, “I think we’ll take some steps to make sure that that misunderstanding won’t occur again.”
Everyone was given three minutes to address the district’s administration and board of trustees.
Sweetwater County resident Jessica Stevens suggested a “clear, transparent communication” by providing a visible timer for speakers. Her request was granted by the board with the use of a timer on an i-Pad.
Kelsey Johnson, a second-grade teacher at Pilot Butte Elementary, said that the “biggest frustration is that people just don’t feel like they’re being listened to.”
She suggested that administrators and board members should come to their buildings.
Trustee Cole Wright informed Johnson that the administrators and board members are “real people” with full-time jobs. One of the reasons for the three-minute rule is because some members come from Farson or Wamsutter, which can be a challenge if the meetings last until 11 p.m. or later, making it unsafe to travel, he added.
“We’re here for a reason,” said Wright. “We volunteered for this unpaid position because we want to improve the district and do what’s best for this district, students and staff.
“We’re committed to that. Please know we’re here. We are listening.”
He told Johnson that his goal is to be at the schools as much as he can, but he would have to take time off.
After vouching for Kelly McGovern, superintendent, for being in and out of school buildings daily, Jelaco said, “You may not see us, but we’re trying to go there as much as we can.”
Rock Springs resident Jen Baird, a SCSD1 parent, asked how long it takes the board to resolve an issue after it’s been mentioned during public comment.
“We get up here and make it a point to bring our issues to you and then we see nothing back,” said Baird. “It just seems like we get dismissed as soon as we leave the podium.”
Baird suggested they should note the solutions to each issue on the next agenda.
Jelaco pointed out that she made an announcement during the last board meeting that written comments will not be read aloud, even though they did not have a public comment section on the agenda that night. She noted the time due for the written comments used to be 4 p.m., but they changed it to 1 p.m. in order for the trustees to have time to read them.
Baird pointed out that finding the appropriate forms to complete on the district’s website is difficult to find and enquired about email communication.
Rock Springs resident Joey Faigl had a question for the board online, concerning the restrooms at Rock Springs High School being out of order.
RSHS principal Glenn Suppes pointed out that “plumbing is somewhere in the area of about 50 years old.”
“It doesn’t take much to plug up a bathroom at any given day,” said Suppes.
He revealed that he still has a restroom that is closed right now because the doors had been ripped off giving no privacy for the male students. The parts, he said, should be arriving soon.
“This has been an everyday struggle for us at Rock Springs High School,” Suppes expressed. “We’ll do our best to open them as quickly as we can. We want to ensure that our students feel safe and secure in those bathrooms.”
According to Dan Selleroli, director of facilities, a student had flushed some clothing down, costing the district $50,000 to unclog it. Toilet paper wastage has also been an issue. He expressed that there is a small minority that makes it rough on others such as having the convenience of an operational restroom.
“These are things when you see something, say something,” Selleroli pointed out. “It starts with the students. Tell your kids to take pride in their school and when they do something, it affects many people.”
Faigl also asked about the elevators for students who need to be accommodated.
According to Selleroli, there will be a new elevator installed at the high school by the end of the summer.
Jelaco noted that the district needs a replacement high school.
“We are shovel-ready,” she shared. “We have the plans. In Wyoming, schools are built with funds from the legislature.”
Jelaco said that the Wyoming Legislature granted $90 million to the state but “one building in itself would be more than $90 million”.
“They are way behind as far as constructing schools. It took us ten years to get a down-sized satellite high school. Perhaps legislators will listen to their constituents.”
Representative Clark Stith, (HD 48), arrived at the meeting to speak about the school capital construction budget. According to Stith, the total school capital construction budget for school maintenance and construction from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024, is $377 million.
Stith explained that $248 million was appropriated, of which "158 was for maintenance and just $90 million was for new school constructions."
“That may be where the $90 million figure came from,” said Stith. “Just last month, we added another $129 million to the school capital construction budget of which $100 million is for new schools and 29 is for maintenance.”
The legislature was preparing a school capacity and condition study, but it was not ready by August, before the general session. With that study, the school facilities commission can evaluate the schools statewide to determine the need for school construction.
Stith went on to explain how the funds are being handled, adding that 2% of the value of the district’s school buildings goes into savings for maintenance each year.
“We do take education seriously, but you’re correct, that $90 million statewide doesn’t go very far,” he noted. “I wanted to let you know there is a big focus this last session on trying to make sure that K-12 is a priority.”
Other concerns regarding the 4-day school week, the block schedule, Power Hour at RSHS, WYTOPPS testing and bus stops were discussed.
Suppes pointed out that “flipping a switch and changing the schedules is not possible.”
“It takes time. We’re looking at the staffing and students’ needs. We are working on it, so we hear you loud and clear,” he said.
With reference to preparing for WYTOPPS testing, Carrie Ellison, principal of Northpark Elementary, mentioned that a legislator should take on an eighth-grade test.
“If you haven’t done it for a while, you might get rusty on it,” said Ellison. “We have really smart teachers and really smart kids. We need to do our best to prepare them with what we have.
“We do a lot of other things that are great, but they don’t always get mentioned because people get stressed out about one test. There’s a lot of great things happening in Sweetwater One.”
According to Joe Clingenpeel, transportation director, he is “confident that the bussing issues will be resolved next year.”
Leesa Kuhlmann, a retired music educator who is currently a substitute at Rock Springs Junior High and RSHS, reminded the board they were going to “look into” the issues she mentioned during Tuesday’s board meeting, regarding the performing arts program at RSJH and RSHS.
Nicole Bolton, human resources director, told Kuhlmann that she appreciates her passion.
“I know where your heart is with it,” Bolton expressed. “You guys have run very successful programs.”
However, Bolton stated that they’re matching staffing with numbers.
“We are watching it very closely as it grows,” Bolton noted. “Right now, I know what the want is, but what it’s matching up to is different.”
Marty Albert, third grade teacher at Sage Elementary, asked the board and administration to confirm rumors.
“I found out a week ago that I’m quitting my job because I’m mad at my position,” said Albert. “That’s not true.”
After addressing another rumor, Bolton pointed out that the district is not going to consider social media as their platform.
“It gives a voice to the ones that are giving false information,” she warned. “Whoever started that rumor upset a lot of people. No, we’re not changing the specials. Our specials are critical. These rumors are getting out of control.
“All they’re doing is dividing the district.”
Albert also mentioned to Bolton that it was made very clear that teachers are not to contact administration.
“We are to go through our building administrator. The staff has been told not to contact you,” Albert revealed.
Bolton said, “I’m sorry if you’ve been told to never talk to us or never contact us. In all fairness, I don’t think that’s the message that administration necessarily meant. Anybody is welcome to contact us.”
Jelaco pointed out that one of the priorities of the board is to retain their quality teachers. A third-party exit survey is offered to those who are leaving, which offers objective information about why teachers are leaving.
“We don’t want to see our teachers leave. We’re doing everything we can to keep them,” Jelaco expressed, adding that if there are underlying conditions, the third-party survey will help the board understand them.
Wright noted that Rock Springs is “an interesting town,” saying that the community has seen industries boom and bust.
“That’s the nature of the beast,” he said.
According to Wright, there is a number of initiatives that the district tries to compensate accordingly or provide benefits to keep people in Sweetwater County.
The last issue discussed was in regard to the prairie dog infestation at Stagecoach Elementary, Sage Elementary and Pilot Butte Elementary, which is also a problem throughout the state.
Selleroli said that $46,000 had been spent to get rid of prairie dogs.
“I share the same frustration but where do we get the funding to eradicate them?” Selleroli asked. “We’ve tried every legal way to get rid of them, but they keep coming back.”
Regarding teacher retention, Bolton said education got annihilated, even before Covid. She recalled the numerous budget cuts that hurt people.
“It takes a long time for a school culture to be built — it needs to stay stable,” Bolton said.
Bolton said that they had warned the state over and over that they’re going to have a mass exit of teachers.
“You have to want what Rock Springs has to offer,” she said. “Rock Springs is a beautiful place, but it’s not for everybody so we have to be competitive.”
According to Bolton, this is the first year that they haven’t made massive cuts.
“Our staff works their tails off and I want to thank them,” she expressed. “I know that education gets attacked, but education is a triangle. It’s the student, teachers and family.
“The moment that triangle is broken, it is an uphill battle to get that kid where they need to be.”
Kelly McGovern, superintendent, said the district feedback and being involved is “where it happens,” but “a social media platform where you’re bashing other people — kids are watching that.”
“We’re not going to make positive change that way,” said McGovern.
She reminded the attendees that she will always call them back if they reach out.
“That’s how we can move our district forward, but I haven’t read one single place that ripping each other apart makes a community better.”
Wright told attendees that all the board members have students in SCSD1.
“If you don’t think we’re here to do what’s best for the students, then we’re not doing what’s best for our own children and obviously that’s not true,” he pointed out. “We want to make positive change.
“It’s a culture to be able to make progress and a toxic culture is not going to make progress.”
Debbie Callas, a lifelong Rock Springs resident who has three grandchildren in SCSD1, told Rocket Miner that she thought “the community meeting was good” and that the board’s, along with the administration’s, demeanor and behavior were “a total change” from Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Callas mentioned that she still doesn’t understand why the board meeting seemed so “hostile and dismissive” two days before the community forum.
She pointed out that during Tuesday’s regular board meeting, “no one even made eye contact with the audience” and that Thursday’s community forum was “so much better and relaxed.”
She hopes the administration and the board will hold community forums often and that they will provide more answers to the concerns.
“I don’t think the public is intimidated by educated people,” Callas said. “I think they are tired of not being heard and being treated rudely.”
Callas believes others think it is “a waste of time” being allowed to speak for three minutes and not getting an answer.
“We just want the best for all these children.”