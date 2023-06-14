Image one

 Rocket Miner Photo

GREEN RIVER -- During the meeting on Tuesday, June 13, the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board voted to approve the school walk boundaries, bus stops and hazardous streets.

During the meeting on Tuesday, May 9, transportation supervisor Rachel Todd let the board know that there is at least one bus route for Harrison Elementary School that may need to be removed.

