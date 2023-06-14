GREEN RIVER -- During the meeting on Tuesday, June 13, the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board voted to approve the school walk boundaries, bus stops and hazardous streets.
During the meeting on Tuesday, May 9, transportation supervisor Rachel Todd let the board know that there is at least one bus route for Harrison Elementary School that may need to be removed.
Todd gave a presentation during the meeting concerning the approval of school walk boundaries, bus stops and hazardous streets.
“Annually, we present this. Generally, it’s the same year-to-year,” Todd said. “This year, though, we started looking at it a little bit more seriously. Our resources, when it comes to our drivers, are reducing. We’re not getting a lot of applicants.
“So, we are going to be ending this school year down three route drivers.”
She said that upon looking at the walking radius requirements set in place by the state, it looks like there are at least three bus stops that may need to be gotten rid of.
According to the letter from Todd to the superintendent and board of trustees that’s included in the June 13 agenda, the Wyoming Chapter 20 Rules for Cost-Based Block Grant Model Transportation reimbursement has certain rules that pertain to criteria and standards for determining eligible pupil transportation operation.
“One major area of concern for our district is that we currently provide some bussing to and from school that does not qualify for the new rules of state reimbursement,” the letter states. “The minimum standard states a specific walk radius/walk distance from schools, in which bussing is not to be provided.
“The radius refers to a circle drawn on a flat map with the front door of the school being at the center of the circle. The walk distance refers to the shortest safe walking path.”
During the May 9 meeting, board chairman Steve Core asked Todd, “Have the residents of those three bus stops been informed of this potential decision?”
Todd said, “No, not at this time.”
She said that she wanted to bring it to the board first to see if it would be supported.
After the presentation on May 9, the school board gave Todd permission to notify, with a letter, the people on that route whose children will be impacted and explain that the bus stop will “probably” be removed during the June 13 board meeting.
During the June 13 meeting, Todd informed the superintendent and board members that a letter was sent out to the parents of students who attend Harrison Elementary.
“We did receive two concerns: one brought to our safety coordinator, and one brought to our office,” she said. “We encouraged them to bring their concerns to the board so you guys could hear them.
“My understanding of the No. 1 concern that I think was a very valid concern was human trafficking. I believe that it is a concern that we need to be cognizant of. But, following the state guideline with that boundary, unless we have a hazard that we’re going to define, and you guys are going to approve, I don’t know a way around that concern.”
Todd added that another concern is the deer that roam around Green River.
In Todd’s letter, the state walk distant rules were included and are the following:
- One-mile radius of all elementary and intermediate schools/1.2-mile walk distance
- 1.5-mile radius of all junior high schools/1.7-mile walk distance
- Two-mile radius of all high schools/2.2-mile walk distance
“Our current bus routes are based upon a 1-mile walk distance from all Elementary and Intermediate schools. McKinnon has no walking distance, as there are no sidewalks for students to walk on. Thoman School does not receive bussing,” the letter states.
Also, during the May 9 meeting, Core asked how much the cost would be for the district if the bus routes were continued and did not receive any reimbursement for it.
“The way that we have worked it out in the past is defining hazard streets and accessing safe walk paths to school,” Todd said. “So, we’ve been very lenient and not enforced the safe walk paths because we were driving buses by it anyway.”
Todd added that she doesn’t “know that it affects that; unless we were to get audited, and somebody wanted to point out that maybe we were not following our walk guidance.”
During the June 13 meeting, Todd said that when considering solutions to the bus routes and walking paths, they looked at what the Jackson Hole Schools did a couple of years ago. She said that they implemented walking school buses.
“As the expansion in Jackson Hole has grown, sidewalks were put in; so, bus routes were taken away. What they did is start implementing the walking school bus,” she said. “We were prepared to do this the year that we did the boundary change.
“We had that conversation, and the previous superintendent liked that idea. So, we went ahead and purchased the wagons and the walking ropes.”
However, Todd said that after the boundary change and looking at the logistics of having employees help, she reached out to the principals and there weren’t the manned resources “to make this walking school bus happen.”
Todd went on to explain exactly what a walking school bus is.
“It’s a supervised walk to school,” she said. ‘You would take that walk boundary for each elementary school and you would do three to four stops. Your kids would go and sit at the walking school bus stop, and you would have a supervised with the wagon for heavy backpacks, projects and things like that.
“They would also hold onto a walking rope so they could have a safe walk to school. Like I said, it was one of those really great ideas, but there wasn’t enough manpower to make it come to fruition.”
Score said, “Well, I recommend that we approve the recommendation here and have Rachel and her staff keep an eye on that. If it becomes an issue, then maybe we could do something.”