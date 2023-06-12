GREEN RIVER – During the meeting on Tuesday, June 13, the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board will vote on whether or not to approve school walk boundaries, bus stops and hazardous streets.
During the meeting on Tuesday, May 9, transportation supervisor Rachel Todd let the board know that there is at least one bus route for Harrison Elementary School that may need to be removed.
Todd gave a presentation during the meeting concerning the approval of school walk boundaries, bus stops and hazardous streets.
“Annually, we present this. Generally, it’s the same year-to-year,” Todd said. “This year, though, we started looking at it a little bit more seriously. Our resources, when it comes to our drivers, are reducing. We’re not getting a lot of applicants.
“So, we are going to be ending this school year down three route drivers.”
She said that upon looking at the walking radius requirements set in place by the state, it looks like there are at least three bus stops that may need to be gotten rid of.
Of the stops that are being looked at to eliminate, the Hoback and Wind River stops would affect four students; the West Virginia and Hitching Post stops would impact 16 students.
Three students who live on Upland Way would be affected if the Pheasant stop was eliminated.
According to administrative assistant and coordinator Tabatha Eychner, the stops that are in consideration of elimination fall within a half-mile walk; the state statute given is a one-mile radius.
According to the letter from Todd to the superintendent and board of trustees that’s included in the June 13 agenda, the Wyoming Chapter 20 Rules for Cost-Based Block Grant Model Transportation reimbursement has certain rules that pertain to criteria and standards for determining eligible pupil transportation operation.
“One major area of concern for our district is that we currently provide some bussing to and from school that does not qualify for the new rules of state reimbursement,” the letter states. “The minimum standard states a specific walk radius/walk distance from schools, in which bussing is not to be provided.
“The radius refers to a circle drawn on a flat map with the front door of the school being at the center of the circle. The walk distance refers to the shortest safe walking path.”
During the May 9 meeting, board chairman Steve Core asked Todd, “Have the residents of those three bus stops been informed of this potential decision?”
Todd said, “No, not at this time.” She said that she wanted to bring it to the board first to see if it would be supported.
After the presentation, the school board gave Todd permission to notify, with a letter, the people on that route whose children will be impacted and explain that the bus stop will “probably” be removed during the June 13 board meeting.
In Todd’s letter, the state walk distant rules were included and are the following:
- One-mile radius of all elementary and intermediate schools/1.2-mile walk distance
- 1.5-mile radius of all junior high schools/1.7-mile walk distance
- Two-mile radius of all high schools/2.2-mile walk distance
Also, during the May 9 meeting, Core asked how much the cost would be for the district if the bus routes were continued and did not receive any reimbursement for it.
“The way that we have worked it out in the past is defining hazard streets and accessing safe walk paths to school,” Todd said. “So, we’ve been very lenient and not enforced the safe walk paths because we were driving buses by it anyway.”
Todd added that she doesn’t “know that it affects that; unless we were to get audited, and somebody wanted to point out that maybe we were not following our walk guidance.”
The SCSD2 board meeting will be held in the Central Administration Building boardroom, located at 351 Monroe Ave. in Green River, and will begin at 7 p.m.