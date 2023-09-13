GREEN RIVER – Sweetwater County School District is providing Trauma-Informed Support Services (TISS) to students in the district, thanks to the funding from a TISS grant.
During the SCSD No. 2 board meeting, held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, TISS community project manager Brittney Montgomery gave a presentation on the services being provided.
Montgomery said that the TISS Grant was designed to supplement the existing mental health services “that are already happening within the community.”
“It’s also designed to try to remove current barriers,” she added.
There are school-based mental health services (with parental consent), social-emotional education, substance abuse education violence and bullying prevention, early childhood education, and mental health and wellness awareness provided through the grant.
The grant will be used for the next four years to implement the following three goals:
Increase access to mental health and substance abuse services for school-aged children
Increase SCSD No. 2’s ability to recognize youth need for Trauma-Informed Services and establish a learning collaborative to support grant goals and objectives
Collaborate and support the existing state infrastructure
“We have four years or more, depending on what the grant ends up looking like. That’s a good amount of time to put some great stuff in place,” Montgomery said.
She said that they were able to create two referral pathways to provide access for the students.
“We currently have two different pathways into our Trauma-Informed Support Services: one is a community path, and one is a district path,” Montgomery explained. “We actually started receiving community referrals within a day or two of them being created.
“The WBI-partnered counselors coordinate with me, the TISS project manager. They also coordinate with our mental health aid.”
She added, “That person actually goes into the buildings and facilitates the transportation of the students from their classroom to the space that we have.”
According to Montgomery, part of the barriers to mental health care for students is transportation, financial issues and time.
“We are able to remove those barriers,” she said. “Each building has given us space inside, so that students can receive services on campus. Some of the other districts have not been able to provide that.”
The program began in July, and the services started up during the first week in August.
Currently, there are 10 SCSD No. 2 students, K-12, that are receiving weekly telehealth sessions. There are 10 SCSD No. 2 students, K-12, that are scheduled, or are being scheduled, for intake.
“I think it’s very exciting that we have a.) this program and this opportunity and b.) the amount of students that are already receiving services and wanting to receive services is pretty exciting.”
SCSD No. 2 Board chairman Steve Core said, “It’s a very proactive approach on an issue that is obviously extremely important and is in the spotlight. A strong support system that’s not a diagnosis, which I like, is awesome.”
