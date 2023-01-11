Image one

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 superintendent Craig Barringer reported that the district has experienced a “historical enrollment” during the state of the district presentation he gave at the board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

 Rocket Miner Photo

“Our enrollment has gone up some but we have dropped by 323,” he said.

