GREEN RIVER – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 superintendent Craig Barringer reported that the district has experienced a “historical enrollment” during the state of the district presentation he gave at the board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
“Our enrollment has gone up some but we have dropped by 323,” he said.
During the 2020 – 2021 school year, Barringer said that the district dropped in the enrollment numbers by 185.
“That is still on our books. It will go off this year but that will be a deficit of about $500,000 in our budget for this upcoming year,” Barringer said. “We are the 11th largest district. We had an increase of 41 students, but the state saw a decrease of 352 students last year.”
The largest class in SCSD2, the 10th grade, has 224 students.
The smallest class in SCSD2, the fourth grade, has 163 students.
Barringer also said that 26% of the students in the district qualify for free/reduced meals.
“Truman Elementary is up to 35% ad Washington Elementary is at 42%,” he said.
The state of Wyoming’s average is 34%.
In the district, 17% of the students qualify for special education services.
“We have 555 employees; 227 are certified, 311 are support staff and 17 are administration,” Barringer said. “Of those 555 employees, 17 of those positions are funded through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) grant that we got through the federal government.”
Of the 227 certified staff members, 54% of them are graduates from the University of Wyoming.
Barringer said that at Green River High School, 66 classes are offered through Western Wyoming Community College.
“Our students have the opportunity to pick up college credits through 66 different classes,” he said. “That is a great step forward.”
Additionally, Barringer said that the district set up the innovative ideas program through the ESSER III grant.
“Staff can have the ability to do projects at their own pace,” he said.
The projects are done in educational areas of interest and then incorporated into the classrooms.
There were 72 people in the district that completed at least one project, and there were eight people that completed two or more projects.
“We paid out $49,000 in stipends for those that completed planned projects,” Barringer said.