New York -- University of Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers has been named one of three new nominees for the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.
The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization have selected three college football student-athletes—McKenzie Milton, a senior quarterback at Florida State University; Sean Chambers, a junior quarterback for the University of Wyoming; and J.J. Weaver a sophomore linebacker at the University of Kentucky—as nominees for the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.
Ten times during the 2021 college football season, three inspiring student-athletes from all levels of college football who have overcome injury, illness, or other challenges, are recognized as Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Nominees by a panel of writers, editors, and sports information directors from CoSIDA, AP and Touchdown Illustrated. In December, three of the 30 nominees will be chosen as winners of the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award and will be recognized at a special ceremony during the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. CoSIDA members can nominate football student-athletes until Nov. 1, 2021 at Comeback-Player.com.
The previously announced nominees are: Terrel Bernard (LB, Baylor); Yohance Burnett (LB, Tulsa); Jack Coan (QB, Notre Dame); Aidan Hutchinson (DE, Michigan); Brian Kearns, Jr. (RB, Stonehill College); John Mitchell (TE, Florida Atlantic); Justyn Ross (Clemson); Avery Samuels (Stetson); and Corey Sutton (Appalachian State).
Sean Chambers, a junior quarterback for the University of Wyoming, suffered a season-ending fractured fibula on the third play of the 2020 season. It marked the third straight year the native of Kerman, Calif. would see his season end due to injury. Previously, he broke the fibula in his leg in the second to last game of the 2018 season, and he tore meniscus in a knee in the eighth game of the 2019 season. For the 12 games he started in 2018-19, the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder was a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, winning 9 of his 12 starts while rushing for 896 yards and 12 TDs and completing 67-146 passes for 1,118 yards, 14 TDs and just four interceptions. This season he has led the Cowboys to a 4-0 start, including three second-half comebacks. His career record as a starting quarterback is currently 13-3. He has completed 57-98 passes for 750 yards, 5 TDs and 3 interceptions and rushed for 119 yards and 2 TDs this season. He threw for a career-high 204 yards versus Northern Illinois in a 50-43 road win earlier this season.