ROCK SPRINGS -- The second reading of an ordinance amending Article 4-2 of the ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, entitled “Garbage Collection,” and establishing a citywide disposable waste recycling program was presented during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 19.
During a special city council meeting held on March 16, the Ray Lovato Recycling Center’s board president Devon Brubaker gave a presentation in reference to the recycling services offered in Rock Springs.
The letter of intent addressed to the Ray Lovato Recycling Center to require garbage collectors to offer curbside recycling within the city of Rock Springs was approved during the city council meeting on Tuesday, April 5.
Ray Lavato Recycling Center Board President Devon Brubaker was at the meeting to discuss the changes he recommended to the proposed ordinance.
Of the changes that were recommended to be made, one included adding a requirement to the proposed ordinance for the collectors to let residents know which recyclables “are acceptable at least once per quarter.”
Brubaker also suggested making an addition to the ordinance by providing language concerning what type of “receptacle” residents can place their recyclables in.
In order for it to be ready for the third and final reading, the Rock Springs city attorney Richard Beckwith said that he would make all of the changes and additions to the proposed ordinance for it to be read at the next city council meeting.