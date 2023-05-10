Kayla M

The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, (SEDC), is pleased to announce that Kayla McDonald, economic development specialist for the SEDC, was awarded a certificate of completion for the Leading Economic Growth Program from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Executive Education.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition is pleased to announce that, Kayla McDonald, Economic Development Specialist for the Coalition, was awarded a certificate of completion for the Leading Economic Growth Program, May 4, from the John F. Kennedy Schoolof Government at Harvard University, Executive Education. McDonald was accepted to the ten-week program in January. Kayla also was granted a Wyoming Economic Development Association Scholarship for professional development to help towards her training costs. “Kayla has been an instrumental member of our team, leading our countywide economic development efforts for nearly 10 years. She has sought after and accomplished subject specific training opportunities on numerous occasions to ensure that

Sweetwater County remains at the forefront of economic development efforts.” said Devon Brubaker, chairman of the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition Advisory Board.

