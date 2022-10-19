...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 PM
MDT FRIDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior if new fires start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Thursday
afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph on Friday with gusts around
45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent Thursday and Friday.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs around 65 to 70 on Thursday. Highs on Friday
will be in the 60s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Sen. John Barrasso presents a special certificate and the U.S. Flag, which flew over the U.S. Capitol in honor of Washington Elementary School, to Principal Anne Marie Covey during his visitation with students and staff on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Sen. John Barrasso answers questions from students after the celebration assembly at Washington Elementary School on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Sen. Barrasso expresses his excitement for Washington Elementary School, which was recently recognized as a 2022 Blue Ribbon School.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Sen. Barrasso and the staff at Washington Elementary School in Green River take a moment to pose for a group photo during his visitation to celebrate the school's achievements on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
GREEN RIVER – A special guest paid a visit to Washington Elementary on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to celebrate them as the 2022 Blue Ribbon School recipients.
Senator John Barrasso told the students during the celebration assembly that out of 500 schools in Wyoming, two schools were selected as the best schools in Wyoming.
“This is one of them!” he exclaimed. “You earned it through working hard, studying hard, getting good grades and you have the best teachers, parents, cafeteria people, janitors and bus drivers. It takes a huge team effort to do it. And you have a really committed principal.”
In September, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized Washington Elementary as one of the 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools for this year. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“I wanted to congratulate you and answer any questions you have,” Barrasso told the students.
One student in the audience asked, “Why are the gas prices so high?”
Barrasso answered, “This is going to be on the front page of the New York Times tomorrow - we need to start using our own oil and gas. We have people who aren’t letting us use it. They need to start letting us use our own oil and gas again!”
Everyone in the gymnasium cheered after his response.
Students took turns asking Barrasso questions such as “What inspired you to become a senator?”, “What is your favorite book?” and “How often do you see the President of the United States?”
“You guys have the best opportunity for success than any other place in America,” Barrasso told the students. “We flew the U.S. Flag over the U.S. Capitol building in honor of all of you and this school.”
The children were in awe as he presented a special certificate and the U.S. Flag, which was flown over the U.S. Capitol, to Principal Anne Marie Covey.
“I hope you understand how amazing this is and how proud I am of all of you and your amazing teachers, staff and parents who work so hard every day,” Covey expressed to the students. “They believe in us and trust us to educate you each and every day. They want the best for you and this is something you will remember for the rest of your lives.”
When Steve Core, chairman for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board, heard about Barrasso’s plans to visit Washington Elementary, he said, “It’s exciting news!
“It’s a reflection of our school district. The board is very proud of Washington Elementary and Anne Marie earning the National Distinguished Principal of the Year Award. It speaks volume of the leadership here.”
Green River Mayor Pete Rust was in attendance as well. He echoed what Core said about the achievement being a reflection of the staff, the team and the whole district.
“We have a great school system in Green River and we’re all proud of them,” said Rust.
“This is a sign of the caliber of the school,” Barrasso said. “It’s nice to see it recognized at the national level.”
He added, “This is a group of teachers who inspire.”
Even after Barrasso left the building, Covey’s excitement didn’t fade.
“I’m just honored that he’s recognized the amazing work that’s going on here,” Covey said. “It takes everyone to create an environment where kids can come and work every day and feel safe. This is where we can care for kids, not just academically, but socially and emotionally.
“For him to take time out of his schedule to spend time with the kids in the school is amazing and we’re all so pleased he was able to come.”