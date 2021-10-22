ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College hosted Senior Day on the Rock Springs Campus on Oct. 20.
High school seniors from Western’s service area were invited to participate.
The event showcases programs, campus, student life, clubs, and attendees can win prizes. This year’s event format was unstructured, meaning that students received a passport card and met with faculty from academic programs and club managers, took tours, and saw all that campus had to offer. At the end of the event, students met in the theatre for the awarding of prizes.
The goal of this event is to familiarize seniors with Western’s main campus and all the institution has to offer should they choose to attend. The 2021 Senior Day event saw over 200 students from Rock Springs High School, Green River High School, Lyman High School, Mountain View High School, Little Snake River Valley, Cokeville High School, Evanston High School, New Frontier High School, Expedition Academy, Black Butte High School, Pinedale High School, and Rawlins High School.
“Senior Day is a great way for Western to showcase all the opportunities we have for students. Our faculty and staff thoroughly enjoy hosting prospective students and encouraging them to take advantage of all that Western has to offer. Western looks forward to supporting the students who choose to attend Western in the Fall of 2022,” stated Dr. Molly McClure, Director of Mustang Success.
Western is an award-winning institution, recognized for academics, online learning, as well as affordability on both a state and national level. Western’s online learning program earned two national accolades, and the Nursing Program was ranked the best nursing program in Wyoming, in 2021.
Western awards millions of dollars in scholarship money each year - awarding over seven million dollars in scholarships in the 2020-2021 academic year alone. The deadline for most scholarships is April 1 and Fall registration opens on April 6.
Western has recently joined the Interstate Passport program, offering students a seamless transfer to schools nearby such as the University of Wyoming, Weber State University, Utah Valley University, Utah State University, The University of Utah, Southern Utah University, Snow College, and Dixie State University. For those looking for an experience further away, there are over 67 Interstate Passport member institutions in 21 different states.
Applying to Western is simple and free. The five steps to apply are listed on the College’s Apply to Western website page.
To learn more about Western or to schedule a campus tour, visit westernwyoming.edu/admissions-and-aid/campus-tours.