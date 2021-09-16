...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING AND IS ALSO IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening, as well as
from noon to 8 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones...288...289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING AND IS ALSO IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening, as well as
from noon to 8 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones...288...289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Mayor Tim Kuamo presented executive director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County Kathy Siler with a signed proclamation for Hunger Action Month.