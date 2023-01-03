Rock Springs Police Chief Bill Erspamer (left) and Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson (right) posed for a photo after the proclamation declaring Monday, Jan. 9, as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was signed during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
ROCK SPRINGS – With the signing of a proclamation by Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson, Monday, Jan. 9, has been declared National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
“We stand by our police department and lend our wholehearted support to them as they continue to give themselves for the benefit of all," Mickelson said.
Rock Springs Police Chief Bill Erspamer spoke during the council meeting about the impact of this kind of proclamation.
“I wanted to talk about our appreciation for this recognition. Thank you Mayor Mickelson for the proclamation,” Erspamer said. “Our officers and staff do work hard. They work long hours and make sacrifices to protect this community. It’s actually us who are honored to be entrusted with that service.
“I recognize that the position comes with a great deal of responsibility. We would not have your support if our officers and staff were not committed to doing it the right way. I want to thank each of our officers for their willingness to serve this community with honor and integrity.