Rock Springs Police Chief Bill Erspamer (left) and Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson (right) posed for a photo after the proclamation declaring Monday, Jan. 9, as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was signed during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

ROCK SPRINGS – With the signing of a proclamation by Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson, Monday, Jan. 9, has been declared National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“We stand by our police department and lend our wholehearted support to them as they continue to give themselves for the benefit of all," Mickelson said. 

