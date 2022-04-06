Between Green River and Rock Springs, there are over 20 locations passing out teal bracelets in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month including the Green River Chamber of Commerce and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain
GREEN RIVER – At Tuesday’s Green River city council meeting, Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Rust urges each citizen “to learn what can be done to combat sexual violence and offer prevention measures, support and services to survivors.”
Rust mentioned that Run with the Badges will take place April 30. The 5K run/walk will begin at the Young at Heart Senior Center by 9 a.m.
“I encourage everyone to participate,” said Rust.
Chelsea Cortez, shelter manager for the YWCA of Sweetwater County, shared some statistics regarding sexual assault.
“Every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted,” Cortez revealed. “And every nine minutes, that victim is a child.
“Meanwhile, only 25 out of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up in prison.”
In 2021, Cortez said that the YWCA assisted 70 sexual survivors of sexual assault.
“More than half of those victims were children,” she shared. “How can we as a community help survivors of sexual assault?”
She said, “First, we can start by believing.”
According to Cortez, 90-95 percent of survivors are telling the truth.
“False reporting is low,” she pointed out.
The YWCA is inviting citizens to participate in Denim Day, Wednesday, April 27th.
“This campaign began after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court, where a rape conviction was overturned because the justice felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped the person who raped her to remove them,” Cortez explained.
The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans and solidarity for the victims.
For the past 22 years, the world has joined in protests, the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.
Cortez echoed Rust by inviting the public to attend the 8th annual Run With the Badges on April 30th to bring awareness to all victims of crime. 5K/10K races will start at 9 a.m. Recognition awards for law enforcement will be presented and refreshments will be available for those participating.
According to Taneesa Congdon, program director for YWCA, it’s important to bring awareness because it does happen in the county.
“We serve victims here,” said Congdon. “More importantly, we want to reach out to survivors and let them know that our services exist and if they need help, we are available.”