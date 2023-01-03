Sharing their knowledge: Elected officials prepare to serve county
GREEN RIVER – Newly-elected Sweetwater County officials were sworn into office by the Hon. Judge Richard L. Lavery on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the county seat.
Sharing their knowledge: Elected officials prepare to serve county
GREEN RIVER – Newly-elected Sweetwater County officials were sworn into office by the Hon. Judge Richard L. Lavery on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the county seat.
According to Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle, he is ready to move forward with current and future projects, “making the agency better than it has before.”
“Currently, our biggest goal is recruiting,” Grossnickle shared. “We’re only a few positions down, but we have to change the way we recruit and the image at the sheriff’s office; that’s number one right now.”
Commissioner-elect Island Richards said that he’s looking forward to working with his fellow commissioners “to do the best job we can for Sweetwater County.”
Richards believes the commission will accomplish a lot by “taking it one step at a time.”
Sweetwater County Treasurer Mark Cowan expressed that being officially sworn into his new position was “definitely thrilling” and he “got goosebumps.”
Even though it’s his first rodeo, Cowan said he is still “excited to get into office and to participate in county government.”
Keaton West’s new colleagues unanimously voted to name him as chairman for the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners during their first meeting of 2023.
West’s political experience includes his time on Rock Springs city council, serving the residents of Ward IV.
“I’m so glad it’s finally here,” said West. “It was a long road to get here, but I’m looking forward to working together and hopefully, make good changes for the county.”
West hopes that everyone in the county will have a strong, positive working relationship.
“I’m excited for the opportunity.”
Commissioner-elect Robb Slaughter is no stranger in politics as well. He served as Sweetwater County treasurer for 28 years, working with 23 different commissioners before retiring in 2021.
Slaughter echoed what West said by saying, “It’s been a long time since we started the campaign.”
He added, “We’re excited to get to this point and to serve the residents of Sweetwater County in a different capacity than what I’ve done in the past. I’m just ready to hit the floor running and get going.”
The next county commissioner’s board meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County courthouse.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.