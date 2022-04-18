SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle is seeking reelection for a second term.
Grossnickle officially made the announcement on Monday, April 17, stating that not running for reelection would be “shortsighted and an absolute disservice.”
“There are so many positive things we’ve started together that are building on the horizon. But still, too many things are left undone, or yet to see through to their intended conclusion,” Grossnickle stated. “No, the timing is all wrong. Walking away now would be shortsighted and an absolute disservice both to everyone involved over the last four years and those we strive to serve each day.
“That’s why I’m proud, but humbled, to seek reelection, and I would be honored to continue to serve as your sheriff.”
Grossnickle is running as a republican. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, and a master’s degree in criminal justice and law enforcement administration from Columbia College
“As a Wyoming native, lifelong resident, and longtime active member of this community, as someone who has definitely worn a number of different hats both personally and professionally over the years, I never thought that I would be sitting here near the end of my first term as your sheriff reflecting on everything that we’ve accomplished together in just four short years,” state Grossnickle in a press release.
Grossnickle currently serves as director for the Wyoming Peace Officers Associations, the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center Joint Powers Board and the local chapter of United Way.
John is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, the National Rifle Association, and the Muley Fanatic Foundation. He is also a member of the National Sheriffs Association, the Sons of the American Legion, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Ducks Unlimited.
After over 26 years in this line of work, the last 25 of which have been with the sheriff’s office, I sit here today, not exhausted, but reinvigorated and inspired. Together, we have worked tirelessly in a painstaking effort to get this house of cards in proper order,” Grossnickle stated.
“Much to the credit of the talented team who I’ve had the pleasure of surrounding myself with, who each in their own right share our vision of your sheriff’s office as one of the leading law enforcement agencies in the state, and who each share a vested commitment to putting their best foot forward each and every day, as people first, cops second, for the sake of serving a cause greater than any single one of us, we now, more than ever before, have momentum in our corner.”
Grossnickle is married to Patty and has five children.