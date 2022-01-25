SWEETWATER COUNTY -- With winter in full-swing and another ice fishing season upon us, not to mention the very popular 2022 Burbot Classic Fishing Derby on Flaming Gorge coming up this weekend, Sheriff John Grossnickle and the dedicated men and women of Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office remind anglers to please exercise extreme caution when venturing out this season and remember that there really is no such thing as safe ice.
Water levels in reservoirs like Flaming Gorge are changing constantly. Add to that subtle weather shifts that affect wind, freezing and thawing patterns, and the reality is that ice conditions can fluctuate drastically over short times and distances. Please be aware of recent weather conditions and scout the area you wish to fish, looking for overflow, wet areas and open water. Avoid pressure ridges, fissures and large emerging cracks in the ice. Clear ice is stronger than cloudy or white ice. White ice forms either when the ice has frozen, thawed and refrozen, or from air bubbles or frozen snow. White ice is not always stable and is generally much weaker than clear ice.
For safe fishing, clear ice should be at least four inches thick, and anglers should take special efforts to check the thickness of the ice every 100 to 150 feet. For white ice, double the recommended thickness for safe fishing.
Ice fishing is a fun winter activity enjoyed by many in our community; the key to ensuring a good time is to prioritize safety to avoid accidents or tragedy. Anglers should not fish alone, and always let friends or loved-ones know where you are going. Wear a life-jacket or personal flotation device, carry an ice pick and wear ice cleats on bare ice. Avoid taking any vehicles, snowmobiles or ATVs onto the ice. Packing extra clothes and hot liquids can also help prevent hypothermia in the event of accidentally falling into the frigid water.