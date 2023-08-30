Out of State Tags

SWEETWATER COUNTY - Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Aug. 30, announced that it will be increasing enforcement efforts of the registration of out-of-state license plates for non-residents working in the state.

By state law, any non-resident who is employed in Wyoming, either temporarily or full-time, and who owns or operates a non-commercial (personal) vehicle while in Wyoming must immediately upon employment purchase a temporary registration or obtain a valid Wyoming registration.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus