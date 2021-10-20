ROCK SPRINGS - On Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with officers from the Rock Springs Police Department, learned of an inmate who had escaped custody from a private inmate transport vehicle while passing through Rock Springs.
The fugitive was identified as John L. Ortega, 29, originally of Rock Springs. Ortega was in transport from a detention facility in California for court proceedings on other charges he faces in Cheyenne.
During a rest stop in the 3000 block of College Drive in Rock Springs, he somehow managed to slip his restraints and escape the private transport van flee on foot.
After a manhunt lasting several hours into early this morning, sheriff's deputy Leeland Reese spotted Ortega in the 2300 block of Reagan Avenue.
After a brief foot pursuit toward the 2200 block of Cripple Creek Drive, Deputy Reese, with assistance from RSPD officers, successfully brought the escaped fugitive back into custody without further incident.
In addition to his charges in California and Cheyenne, Ortega now faces potential charges of interference with a peace officer and escape from official detention in Sweetwater County.
He remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center pending his initial appearance before a judge in court.
In Wyoming, interference with a peace officer is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than one year, a fine of not more than $1,000 or both.
Escape from official detention is a felony that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of not more than ten years.
Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with law.