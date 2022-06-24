GREEN RIVER – The suspect in a shooting that occurred in the late-night hours on June 23, 2022, at the Embassy Tavern Bar in Green River identified as Douglas Wolf, age 51, of Green River, has succumbed to apparent self-inflicted injuries while being apprehended by area joint tactical law enforcement agencies.
Tactical teams including K9 Units located the suspect in an unoccupied industrial building on Mesa Dr. near Cathedral Dr. north of Rock Springs, alive, and still in possession of the firearm, which was pointed at his head. Upon contact, officers observed blood and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. As officers attempted to take him into custody, the suspect fired the weapon at himself. Tactical officers moved in and secured the weapon, then immediately began life-saving measures. The suspect was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where he was officially pronounced deceased shortly after 11:00 a.m. this morning.
No shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter, however, due to standard operating procedure for local law enforcement agencies in Sweetwater County, the investigation of the shooting in this portion of the incident has been turned over to The Department of Criminal Investigation for further investigation.
Chief Jarvie and the City of Green River offer their deepest condolences to those affected by this tragedy. They would like to thank the Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office for their help and diligence. The dedication of these groups to work and train together on tactical measures prepares them for when it is needed.
Green River Mayor Pete Rust echoed Jarvie’s comments. He thanks all three departments for their efforts in ending the incident safely.
Questions have been asked about the Flaming Gorge Days celebration. Rust and Jarvie said the event will go on as planned with possible minor modifications in affected areas. The Police Department had already planned to staff extra presence for the events since there has not been a Flaming Gorge Days in the last two years. They have been planning for crowds similar to pre-pandemic levels and expect a safe and peaceful event.
The City of Green River has an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that provides up to eight (8) visits to Southwest Counseling for all employees and their immediate family members or there are other private practice therapists licensed in Critical Incidents that can be contacted. We encourage our staff impacted by this tragic situation to utilize this benefit. Please contact Human Resources if you need additional information about our EAP.
Below are several private practice options.
-WEvolve Counseling – (307) 352-9161
Clinicians licensed in Critical Incidents, Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) & Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) in addition to other areas of mental health.
-Wellness Associates – (307) 753-6881
-Treatment areas include PTSD, grief and trauma.
-Professional Counseling Services LLC – (307) 241-4888
-Treatment areas include trauma and PTSD.
-High Point Counseling – (307) 459-3239
Treatment areas include grief, trauma and PTSD.
-Skyline Mental Health Services – (307) 350-8759
Treatment areas include crisis intervention, trauma and Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy.