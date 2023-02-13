Japan image

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will host two international tours this summer and will travel to Italy in 2024. Western’s 2023 tours will individually explore Iceland for seven days and Japan for 11 days. The tour to Italy will be for nine days with the option to extend on for eleven days total. Western is hosting an informational meeting for those interested in participating in a trip on Thursday, February 16 at 7 p.m., in room 1408 or via Zoom.

This year's tours will be led by Michelle Schutten, a seven-time cultural tour group leader. When asked about 2023’s tours Schutten stated, “It’s time to join Western and start checking off those bucket-list travel items. COVID has held us back the past few years, but we are finally able to travel again. First, Iceland. This tour is all about the country (and a little city). We will visit a national park, see several waterfalls and geothermal active sites, and become culturally engaged in the Icelandic nation.”

