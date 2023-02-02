Bartlett

Green River senior Kyler Bartlett signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to continue his football career at Black Hills State University.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School football standout Kyler Bartlett is taking his talents to the next level.

