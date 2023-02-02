GREEN RIVER — Green River High School football standout Kyler Bartlett is taking his talents to the next level.
The senior offensive guard signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to continue his football career at Black Hills State University.
Bartlett was being recruited from six other programs. He had two other Division-II offers and the rest were NAIA. His decision to commit to Black Hills, however, came down to three things: the environment, the coaching staff and education.
“The Black Hills are such a beautiful area. Coach (Josh) Breske and his staff welcomed me in from day one. They offered back in August. Ever since then, they’ve been consistent and welcomed me in like family from the beginning. So, that’s a huge reason why,” Bartlett said.
It ultimately came down to Chadron State, Black Hill State and Montana Western; all three of them had what I wanted to study which is history education. It was definitely close between the three. The area, the campus and the Black Hills is what separated Black Hills from everybody else.
The Green River Wolves didn’t win many football games during Bartlett’s career at the high school, winning just six games over four seasons.
But Bartlett learned quite a bit playing at GRHS, especially his senior year playing with a mobile quarterback like senior Caleb Lake.
“It’s nice having a mobile quarterback like that in Caleb Lake. He gets you out of trouble quite a bit. We had great coaches on the line; Coach Carroll, Coach Bartlett. They really taught us how to work well as a group. They always did the ‘five finger to a fist’ reference. When you throw a punch, you have to have all fingers included or else it won’t work out to well for you. I’d say the biggest thing that I learned was working as a team and working with the four other linemen you have with you,” he said.
“We were such a super tightknit bunch of guys. I wouldn’t trade that for the world. The big thing that Coach Cuthbertson taught us is brotherhood and staying loyal to a program. That definitely is going to help me carry over into college and throughout the rest of my life.”
After he finishes his education, Bartlett wants to teach and coach.
“That’s also a big reason why I want to be a high school teacher because I want to be a high school coach. I’ve been blessed to have had a lot of great coaches and teachers that have helped mentor me all throughout. That’s definitely made me want to pursue that path also,” he said.
“I’d like to thank every coach I’ve ever had; Coach Freze, Coach Cuthbertson, Coach Carroll, Coach Cassity and my dad included, Coach Bartlett. I also want to thank teachers and family. I’ve had a huge support system. I couldn’t be more blessed to have that big of a support system”