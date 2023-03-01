ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior John Spicer signed his national letter of intent to swim at Morningside University, located in Sioux City, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 1.
As he was preparing to consider where he wanted to attend college, Spicer said that Morningside contacted him due to his swimming accolades at RSHS.
“They ended up reaching out to me. They had a lot of Wyoming swimmers go from there like Ronnie DeFauw, JR Albers and my brother, James Spicer,” he said. “I guess I showed up on their radar. I’m really excited that I did.”
Spicer said that he has quite a few fond memories of his time spent on the swim team at RSHS.
“I loved getting to be able to go to state. In junior year, I went from fifth or sixth place and then winning state,” Spicer said. “Getting to break my records this year and breaking relay record with my teammates was definitely a highlight.”
Once he heads off to college, Spicer said that he is looking forward to getting to continue to swim.
“I’m glad that I don’t have to give it up,” he said. “I get to go swim possibly at different events and get to swim with different people.”
During his high school swimming career, Spicer said that his coaches have had a big impact on him.
“The son of my assistant coach this year, Ron DeFauw, went to Morningside. My other coach Avery Otto swam D1 at the University of Wyoming,” he said. “Both of them have been able to show me that side of getting to continue to swim.”
When Spicer moves on from his time spent swimming for RSHS, he said that there are some things that he will miss about it.
“I think I'm definitely going to miss my teammates. I’ll also miss my coaches. Plus, I’ll miss the morale of going and cheering everyone on,” Spicer said. “But I don’t think I will miss the morning practices as much.”
Spicer said that he is very proud of the things he has been able to accomplish during his time swimming for RSHS. Some of his accomplishments include:
- 4A back-to-back state champion in the 100 freestyle in 2022 and 2023
- 4A state championships in 2023; second in 50 freestyle, second in 200 freestyle relay and second in 400 freestyle
- Undefeated in the 100 freestyle for the 2023 high school season
- 4A Co-Swimmer of the Year, along with Ethan Merrill from Cheyenne Central, for 2023
Spicer has plans to major in computer science at Morningside.