Image one

Rock Springs High School senior John Spicer signed his national letter of intent to swim at Morningside University, located in Sioux City, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 1.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior John Spicer signed his national letter of intent to swim at Morningside University, located in Sioux City, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 1.

As he was preparing to consider where he wanted to attend college, Spicer said that Morningside contacted him due to his swimming accolades at RSHS.

comments powered by Disqus