Six swimmers from GRHS receive all-state recognition By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com Nov 11, 2021

GREEN RIVER – It was another historic season for the Green River High School Lady Wolves in the pool.The Lady Wolves took home their second consecutive 3A state title. The girls tied with Lander High School for the top spot in the state.After the state swim meet last weekend, swimmers around the state were recognized and named to the All-State swim team. Green River boasted six swimmers on this year's team.Hailey Uhrig accomplished a great milestone by being named to the all-state team all four years of high school from 2018 to 2021.Lilly Munoz made her second appearance on the all-state team, receiving the honor in 2020.Courtney Clark, Tanith Smith, Amaya Spartz and Brianna Uhrig were also named all-state swimmers.