all-state

Green River High School’s Courtney Clark was one of the six swimmers for the Lady Wolves named to the all-state roster.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER – It was another historic season for the Green River High School Lady Wolves in the pool.

The Lady Wolves took home their second consecutive 3A state title. The girls tied with Lander High School for the top spot in the state.

After the state swim meet last weekend, swimmers around the state were recognized and named to the All-State swim team. Green River boasted six swimmers on this year’s team.

Hailey Uhrig accomplished a great milestone by being named to the all-state team all four years of high school from 2018 to 2021.

Lilly Munoz made her second appearance on the all-state team, receiving the honor in 2020.

Courtney Clark, Tanith Smith, Amaya Spartz and Brianna Uhrig were also named all-state swimmers.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus