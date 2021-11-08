ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers are headed back to the state championship for the first time since 2002 after their statement win against the Cheyenne East High School Thunderbirds on Friday, Nov. 5.
For senior Andrew Skorcz, this is a dream come true but understands the mission isn’t yet accomplished.
“It is an incredible feeling,” Skorcz said. “We’ve put in so much work and I feel like we’ve worked harder than anyone. Our coaching staff has put so much effort into it and the community has been behind us the whole year. It truly is an incredible feeling; I hope we get it done next week.”
Skorcz played his heart out in the semifinal matchup against the Thunderbirds, being on the receiving end of the game’s first touchdown. He also returned a massive 95-yard touchdown off a kick return to all but seal the victory for his Tigers.
The Tigers will matchup against the Broncs of Sheridan High School at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13, a game the Skorcz was anticipating.
“I expected to play Sheridan,” he noted. “We always have good battles with them and I’m expecting a dog fight. We are going to prep like we always do and treat it like a normal game. Our coaching staff will put us in the right position, and we will execute.”
Skorcz will be hoping for another big performance when his team steps into Laramie on Saturday, at 4 p.m., to hoist the state title.