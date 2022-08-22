SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 16, saw nine candidates vying for a spot on the Sweetwater County Commission Board.
Robb Slaughter received 5,052 votes. He said that he is looking forward to moving onto the next step.
“I was very pleased with the commission race in general. I felt there were excellent candidates and that the campaign was run fairly cleanly by all. I was very excited with the results of the primary,” Slaughter said. “The voters that I talked with throughout the campaign were trying to become more familiar with the candidates and seemed to do more research than what I have seen in the past. I think we have an excellent group of commission candidates moving on and I believe we will work well together for the best interests of the county.
“It was nice to see the large voter turnout, that indicates to me that the people are taking a more active role and will expect more accountability from their representatives. I am very excited to move forward and begin working again for the residents of Sweetwater County.”
Candidate Island Richards received 4,494 votes.
“I’m very blessed by the Sweetwater County voters,” Richards said. “I tried not to expect it. There was no way to tell what the results would be like. So, all I could do is work hard until the very end and leave it to the voters.”
Keaton West, another one of the commission candidates, received 3,898 votes. West commended the incumbent commissioners.
“I was very humbled with the results of the commission race. We had a lot of great candidates that made for some tough competition. I’d like to thank Jeff and Roy, and Doc, for their years of service and dedication to Sweetwater County. I’m excited for this opportunity and am grateful to the voters for allowing me to advance on to the general election. It looks like they were ready for a change.”
