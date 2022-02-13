ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County residents and businesses are pitching in for the Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser in Memory of Kylie Philpott.
Philpott, a 29-year-old Rock Springs resident, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021. Her eight-year-old daughter Kailyn has to grow up without her mother.
Philpott worked at Daniel’s Jewelry for three years in downtown Rock Springs.
Britania McCoy and Philpott were lifelong friends.
McCoy is one of the organizers for the benefit.
“Kylie was a single mother who was kind, determined, and talented,” McCoy described. “She was capable of doing anything she set her mind to.”
According to McCoy, Kylie valued education and was pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in Business at the time of her passing.
“It was important to her to set an example for her daughter, Kailyn,” said McCoy. “She worked and went to school full-time in hopes of creating better opportunities for Kailyn.”
Kylie was also an avid reader and shared that love for reading with her daughter.
“Early on, Kailyn quickly took an interest in informative books about animals that the two would read together,” McCoy shared. “Kylie’s determination must have rubbed off because at age four, Kailyn expressed she wanted to grow up and take care of animals by becoming a ‘vegetarian’.”
McCoy said that Kailyn has very specific ambitions to become a zoo veterinarian at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio.
“Nothing can fill the void Kylie has left behind but we vow to try our best to continue pouring nothing but love and support for her little girl and her future endeavors,” she expressed.
A long friendship can be the most special and life-changing relationship for many people. A friend’s death can be as traumatic as losing a family member.
“Kylie, I wish you were here,” McCoy expressed. “Twenty-nine years was not enough!
“I love and miss you every single day and would give anything to have you back. I promise to always be here for Kailyn and help her pursue her dreams just as you would have.”
Various businesses have already donated gift baskets for the silent auction such as Marty’s Gastro Pub, Infinity Salon, City of Rock Springs, Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, Maya Medi Spa, Wyoming Raised and many more.
“We have several community-donated silent auction items that you won’t want to miss!” McCoy pointed out. “A huge thank-you to everyone who has donated to this event; especially to Tina Egbert, who really made this all possible.”
McCoy is excited to see the community “come together in remembrance of Kylie and to support the values and person she loved most.”
“Small towns grow good people,” said Egbert on social media. “I believe it every day and I am blessed to be a part of our small town.
“I am wowed by the generosity of our selfless community.”
The Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser in memory of Kylie Philpott takes place at the Eagles Banquet Room (upstairs), 211 B Street on Saturday, March 5 at 6 p.m. Each plate is $10. Children five years old and younger eat for free.
Those who cannot attend the fundraiser may make monetary donations to Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive.
For more information about the benefit, contact Tina Egbert at 619-988-1660 or Kris Clark, 307-371-8755.