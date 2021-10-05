GREEN RIVER -- The revisions made to the Smart Start Plan were approved at the Sweetwater County School District No. 2's special board meeting on Oct. 5.
The changes made were in reference to the masking and quarantine guidelines.
Superintendent Craig Barringer presented the board with the new changes, as well as updated case numbers.
"In the past three weeks, we've had 20% of our students test positive for COVID-19," Barringer said. "What we're doing right now is not working."
For the 2021-2022 school year, the district has had 149 positive COVID-19 cases and 427 quarantines so far.
Barringer said that they met with the school nurses and other school officials to "come up with a plan that will work."
For the guidelines on face coverings, the word "optional" will now be changed to "recommended." The revised guideline will state: "Face coverings will be optional. Through contact tracing, if the student or staff member is wearing a face covering at school when another student or stave have tested positive for COVID-19, he or she will not be quarantined, unless he or she is displaying symptoms."
The revision does not mean that masks are mandatory.
If the student does test positive for COVID-19, they will need to isolate for 10 days or longer if they continue to have symptoms.
Barringer said that their hopes with this revised plan is to keep students and staff in school.
"Right now, it's been a revolving door situation with quarantines. It's been pretty stressful for our staff. It's also been stressful for our students to not be able to be in school."
Barringer also said that their goal is to be able to have their scheduled events and to continue to allow families to make their own choices about face coverings.
"We want to be able to have all of our activities. This year, we've already had to cancel three of them," Barringer explained. "This also gives families their choice to wear face coverings or not. If you don't believe in them, your kids don't have to wear them."
Barringer expressed the need for the revisions made to the Smart Start Plan.
"Our hope is to slow the spread of COVID-19, and what we're doing now is not working. The new plan isn't perfect but it will help us get our schools back on track."
During the public comments section, several parents took the opportunity to express their concerns over the revisions made. Some questioned whether or not masks actually worked, others had issues with the quarantining guidelines.
One common theme that ran through the parents' concerns was if this plan is going to help students get back to a "normal" school environment.
Michelle Cordova, a school nurse in the district, also got up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Cordova reiterated, following the comments made from the parents, that the revisions did not mean that the masks were mandatory.
"We're allowing parents to make the decision whether or not they want their kiddo to come to school with a mask on or not. We're not saying they have to," Cordova said. "I don't understand what the problem is. We're trying to make a small step and see if it works."
Before the unanimous vote from the board members to approve the revisions that were made, the meeting was opened up to allow them to make comments or ask questions.
Board member David Young thanked the staff members in the district for all of their hard work during this difficult time. He also expressed his frustration with how it is affecting the community and how it has been so divisive.
"I'm a little bit disappointed in my community. We're letting something like this divide us. It's divided families. It's also divided friendships," Young said. Why can't we work together? We need to be careful we're not using the kids as pawns in this. Our own personal agenda shouldn't affect the lives of these kids."