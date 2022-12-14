ROCK SPRINGS -- Local author Barbara Smith will be giving a reading of stories and poems Wednesday, December 21, in the lobby, at the Broadway Theater at 7 p. m. There is no admission charge to attend.

Smith, author of a collection of poetry, “Putting a Name on It,” has been teaching memoir writing for Western Wyoming Community College for many years and has written several stories and poems centered around this time of year.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus