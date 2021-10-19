...Accumulating Snowfall This Morning...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Snow early this morning will continue across the region
into this afternoon. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are
possible.
* WHERE...Southern Lincoln County and Rock Springs and Green River
areas.
* WHEN...Through this Afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel along Interstate 80 could be
particularly hazardous this morning due to slick and slushy road
conditions.
GREEN RIVER -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum's special exhibit at the Green River Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, "Crossroads: Change in Rural America," will have its last day on Oct. 21.
Presented in cooperation with Wyoming Humanities/thinkWy and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., "Crossroads" examines the evolving landscape of rural America, including special display banners that feature Sweetwater County's communities.
They include Rock Springs, Green River, Superior, Point of Rocks, Wamsutter, Little America, Granger, McKinnon-Washam, Bairoil, Farson-Eden and Reliance.
There is no charge for admission.
According to museum director Dave Mead, the exhibit is closing two days early due to scheduling conflicts and shipping issues.
The exhibit is set for display at five other communities in Wyoming through June 18, 2022:
Homesteaders Museum in Torrington, beginning on Oct. 27, 2021
Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, January 2022
Nicolaysen Museum at Casper College, February 2022
Homesteader Museum in Powell, March 2022
Converse County Library in Douglas, May 2022
Over 1,300 people have visited the exhibit since it opened on Sept. 11.
The Visitor's Center is currently on winter hours, which are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.