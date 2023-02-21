snow plow
Laramie Boomerang Photo by Shannon Broderick

SWEETWATER COUNTY – During the Tuesday, Feb. 21, Sweetwater County Commissioner’s meeting, Gene Legerski, the county director of public works, shared a PSA regarding how snow plows are planning to operate throughout the upcoming anticipated blizzard.

Legerski explained that the snow plan route will include seven plows and three of them will make their way to Jamestown, Rio Vista and the mines to clear them out.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus