...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
6 to 12 inches. Higher totals in excess of 15 inches are
possible in eastern Sweetwater County toward Wamsutter. Winds
gusting 60 to 70 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible as the
snow and wind combine to create periods of whiteout conditions
and heavy drifting.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – During the Tuesday, Feb. 21, Sweetwater County Commissioner’s meeting, Gene Legerski, the county director of public works, shared a PSA regarding how snow plows are planning to operate throughout the upcoming anticipated blizzard.
Legerski explained that the snow plan route will include seven plows and three of them will make their way to Jamestown, Rio Vista and the mines to clear them out.
He added that they will head down to McKinnon because 530 and County Road 1 are bus routes.
According to Legerski, three snow plows will start working north of Rock Springs as well as Reliance.
“I want the public to know that we only do arterial streets,” said Legerski. “If we're going to get six to 12 inches, it's hard to believe, but the weather forecast is predicting that at 88% certainty, we will get six.”
Legerski said that they will do the arterial streets first because in North Rock Springs, the fire lanes are near Yellowstone Road.
“The reason we do that is because if we don't get those cleared and we release everybody from the neighborhoods onto those streets, we're just going to have a mess,” he pointed out. “They will be working until 10-10:30 tonight or until they can't see and then they'll come back between 4-5 a.m. tomorrow depending on when they head out to get everything cleared up.”
Legerski expressed that “plow drivers' safety is the most important thing.”
“If they can’t see, the wind’s blowing too hard and they just can’t plow, then it’s worthless,” Legerski said. “We’re not going to send them out there.”
He added, “Fortunately, we haven’t had any plows hit in the last four year. WYDOT (Wyoming Department of Transportation) has had, I think, 14 hit this year already so we want our plow drivers to be safe.”
Legerski noted that “everybody’s on high alert” including the school districts.
Hinting that Wyoming is full of surprises, Legerski mentioned that no one knows what is going to happen “until it gets here.”
“It is Wyoming.”
Legerski said that they’re “on standby” and “ready to go”