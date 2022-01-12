ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is gearing up to debut the six life-sized snowman sculptures to kick-off the Snowman Stroll. The ribbon cutting will take place Saturday morning, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. in front of Sidekicks Wine and Book Bar.
Six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint these snowmen using local inspiration. The Snowman Stroll is a new event created by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA in partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center. The artists, their works and sponsors are as follows:
· "Winter in the Mountains," by Chrissy Pruett (sponsored by Castle Cleaning Company)
· "Melting Pot" by Hilary Huckfeldt (sponsored by Dominion Energy)
· "Boar's Tusk Snowman" by the Farson Eden High School Advanced Art Students (sponsored by Sweetwater BOCES)
· "Steampunk Snowman" by Suzanne Whitson (sponsored by Rocky Mountain Power)
· "Winter Peace" by Laura Grossnickle (sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County)
· "A Bee in Her Bonnet" by Shari Kumer (sponsored by Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar)
“The goal is to brighten Downtown Rock Springs during the darkest and often most dreaded part of the year,” said URA Chairwoman Maria Mortenson. “It’s hard to get out during those first three months, but we hope to liven that time and give the community something to look forward to – that not only represents our local experience, but celebrates it!”