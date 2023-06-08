ROCK SPRINGS — When he began pole vaulting for Rock Springs High School as a freshman, Maddix Blazovich was only clearing heights of about nine feet.
Fast forward three years, Blazovich is now a state champion and holds the school record for pole vaulting.
On May 19, Blazovich, 17, cleared 15-feet, 6-inches to win the Class 4A state title and break the school record for the second time this season. He previously broke the school record on April 29 when he cleared 15-feet, 3-inches at a track meet at Kelly Walsh High School.
After a few weeks, Blazovich had time to reflect on his memorable season and think about what’s next for him in his pole-vaulting journey.
“Freshman year, I had no muscle and no speed at all. I was very, very unathletic. I think a lot of lifting and jumping just really got me the strength to just actually think about having good form,” he said, adding that going to camps in Mountain View over the summer has helped his growth.
“I’ve had some time to reflect and it’s really good. It was a lot of work throughout the season, so now I can take a break and just think about it.”
Blazovich defeated Natrona County’s Kavin Hoff for the state title, the same pole vaulter that defeated him for the state indoor pole-vaulting title earlier this year.
“He’s always been a very nice guy and we’ve always just pushed each other. That weekend, it was a little less talking and more competing,” Blazovich said of his opponent. “We were both very respectful toward each other. We just waited until after the competition to really start talking. We were a little bit more focused on vaulting than catching up with each other.”
Leading up to the state track and field meet, Blazovich and his coach, Blaine Christensen, came up with a plan and the practices were meant to build up his confidence.
“My opening height is 13-feet, 6-inches, and if my opening vault just goes perfect, we know that I can hit 14-feet, 14-feet, 6-inches, 15-feet, etc. with ease,” he said. “The practices leading up to state were just to build up my confidence, so a lot of my jumps were 13-feet, 6-inches with some 15-footers in there.”
Their goal was 15-feet, 6-inches. They knew that if he cleared that, the state title would be theirs.
But to make it interesting, Blazovich went for the state record, too. He made an attempt at 16-feet, 0.75 inches and missed it by a margin.
“There was a split second where I really thought I cleared it because you can see in the video that I barely hit it with my hip and my chest went over it. I really thought I cleared it, but it was good that I got to make an attempt at that height anyway. It would’ve been awesome,” he said.
Blazovich plans on breaking the state record during his senior season.
“The main thing I’m going to focus on is just consistency in training. I think I’m going to set up this summer where I can make it out to Mountain View at least once a week,” he said.
“I just have to see how these next few months play out, but I think by the end of this summer, I would like to be going over 16-and-a-half feet. It’s a stretch, but that’s my goal. I just want to be comfortable with going over 16 feet.”
Neighborly advice
The school record that Blazovich broke stood for 33 years. It was one of the oldest records in Rock Springs High School.
The person who broke that record in 1990 with a 15-foot vault is named Jon Lesko and he is actually neighbors with the Blazovich family.
“I’ve known Jon forever, and so when I was little, I knew he had the vaulting record. I just always thought it was really cool,” Blazovich said.
Lesko was happy to see his record fall to someone that was close to his family. He made several attempts this past year to watch Blazovich break his record, going to an indoor track meet in Salt Lake City and then again at the Ted Schroeder ‘Meet of Hope’ at Rock Springs High School.
“My record has been there for 33 years, so it was time that it was broken. I’m just glad it’s someone I knew and it’s someone that’s close to the family. He’s a good kid,” Lesko said. “I did tell him to just stick with it and take every opportunity as you can to open up as many doors as you can. I would like to see him crush the state record. When I did it 30 years ago, I set the state record too. I had the 4A state record for about 15 years.”
Blazovich said that he approached Lesko his freshman year when he decided to get into pole vaulting.
“When I asked him my freshman year what made him so good, he said to just get stronger and faster and work on your form — mainly just to get into the weight room,” he said.
Lesko noted that pole vaulting was a sport that he loved and he sees the same love for it in Maddix, which is a reason why the two of them have performed so well in it.
“It’s a rush. It was 33 years ago that I did. I’ve lost that rush for it, but I follow the sport,” Lesko said. “It was a sport that I loved and that’s why I excelled at it. You got to really love the sport to excel at it because there’s a lot of things going on and Maddix has done that.”
A coach’s wish
While Christensen won’t be coaching Blazovich next season because he accepted the football head coaching job at Green River High School, he will be cheering him on.
“As a person, he’s everything you want from a coach,” Christensen said. “He just works hard, he has goals and tries to meet those goals. He’s a great student. I never had a problem with him when it comes to eligibility. He’s a great teammate, as well. He has a bunch of friends on the team. He cheers for them and they cheer for him. As a person, Maddix is just phenomenal. He’s a coach’s dream.
“As a football coach and track coach, you really ask for those kids to just turn it on when they get into competition. Maddix, when it’s time to go and it’s time to get competitive, he just has a switch. He’s able to turn it on. You can just tell by the way he’s walking, his demeanor and his attitude. He just gets locked in.”
Christensen recalled when Blazovich was a freshman and just getting into pole vaulting. He expressed the desire Blazovich has to continue to get better by hitting the weight room and putting the energy toward his craft in the offseason.
“We don’t have pole vaulting in junior high so when we get them in high school, they are brand new and we have to start from ground zero, he said. “We knew Maddix was a diver so we knew he had some body control. He was only going about nine feet as a freshman. We really had to teach him how to run correctly. He wasn’t the best athlete as a freshman, but he found the weight room and found a love for pole vaulting.
“As a sophomore, he really blossomed. He struggled at first but started to get stronger and by the time regionals hit, he actually won it by going 13 feet, so we knew he had a bright future. He just kept working at it all summer and all winter. He didn’t even really have a coach because I was coaching basketball. He just got so much better and I give all the credit in the world to his attitude and the way he works.”
Christensen said the weight room is key for any athlete trying to excel at any sport.
“The weight room can build confidence. If your confident in yourself and your ability, that can take you farther than anything,” he said. “That’s what Maddix has. Even though I won’t be there next year, I think he’s going to break that state record. He’s going to be pushed by some kids in the state, which is good. His confidence is key.”
Since he won’t be coaching Blazovich next season, Christensen had a simple message for him: stay humble.
“He’s a hard worker. He comes from a great family. I believe pole vault is going to pay for his schooling someday. I think if he keeps going on the trajectory that he’s going, he could get his school paid for at a pretty good university. If he just keeps his head down, stay humble, goes to work every day, stays in the weight room and has the belief in himself, I think everything will take care of itself.”
Dreams and aspirations
Pole vaulting has created a number of opportunities for Blazovich, including a chance to have his school paid for. A number of universities have already reached out to him, such as West Point and the Air Force Academy.
Blazovich said that having family, friends, coaches and others believe in him has helped build confidence in himself.
“It helps my confidence a lot. I’ve had a few colleges come to me and I would definitely really love to go to college and pole vault and get a scholarship offer. I’m not really sure what college yet and I’m not even sure what I would want to study in college,” he said.
“When I got done vaulting at state, the Air Force Academy came up to me and he talked to me for a while. My coach said that West Point asked him for my contact information. Concordia Nebraska has reached out, as well.”
The future is bright for Blazovich.
He plans on soaring to new heights during his senior season and there will be plenty of people out there cheering him on.