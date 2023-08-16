SWEETWATER COUNTY – A local soccer mom has asked the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners to help settle a conflict regarding the use of Crossroads Park in Rock Springs.
According to Rock Springs resident Ashley Davis, Wyoming Elite is a new under 12 soccer club her daughter is a member of. The club had submitted a user agreement request, which allows the team to use the soccer facility at Crossroads Park.
Davis said that there’s another group using that facility from Aug. 1 – Nov. 1, 4 p.m.to dark, Monday through Friday.
“It's my understanding, without looking at that agreement, that it's not specific,” said Davis, pointing out that the agreement doesn’t state whether the other team may use all the soccer fields or that they can use a certain number of them.
She requested that Wyoming Elite could use one field Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“The team has practiced throughout the summer on those fields and there were no issues during that time, however, the other user did contact Coach Misty Hay last week, and told her that her team could no longer use the fields.”
During a brief visit with Legerski, Davis said that she was told that it’s “an open use or free use facility, meaning anyone can go there.”
She questioned whether “the user of the soccer field has the authority to tell others not to be there,” and stated that there are about eight fields at Crossroads West Park.
Hay, coach of Wyoming Elite, told the commission that there hadn’t been issues in the past, but she wanted to see if the commission can find a way “to make it usable to both teams.”
Commissioner Robb Slaughter said that the facilities use director indicated that the two teams should first try and “talk this out.”
“Apparently, because of the issues that have gone on between the teams and how this has transpired, that is not really a possibility,” Slaughter noted, revealing that he had recommended the coaches address the commission before receiving the new facilities use agreement next year. “If we could get better communication, it would be relatively easy to have it resolved.”
Commissioner Island Richards suggested that a conversation with the Avengers soccer team is needed, saying that “as good neighbors they should step up and allow another team to use those facilities” and allow Slaughter to ask them to do so before the board acts.
Chairman Keaton West expressed disappointment with the issue.
“I find it a bit ridiculous that it has to come to this level,” said West. “We have two organizations that obviously have a dispute between each other. Whatever the difference is, we’re being tasked with being the mediators on the situation and I think that’s unnecessary.”
West added, “We have a beautiful Crossroads soccer field and we've got two organizations that can't even agree on how to share. The kids are the ones that suffer the most from it.”
He pointed out that this matter should be handled at a staff level and that the board of commissioners shouldn’t have to tell the two parties what they can and can’t do.
“The Facility Use Agreement is in place, and it's there for a reason,” West said, urging the parties to put their differences aside and do what’s best for the children. “We can all be bigger people.”
Chairman Taylor Jones asked if the team has other options besides Crossroads Park.
Hay, in her defense, said that it’s not necessarily that the teams don’t get along. She pointed out that she’s friends with many board members, but there is conflict on when they can use the field. She also mentioned that there aren’t other options since other youth sports teams have reserved them or some fields have safety hazards such as “enormous gopher holes.”
She told the commission that the team would like to be in the field for an hour and 30 minutes, starting at 4 p.m. or 4:15 p.m. and “not step on toes.”
She said that according to The Avengers meeting minutes, board members were instructed to contact Dustin Moses, Rock Springs Avengers Soccer Club president, to remove Hay and the team from the fields if “Misty Hay is caught on the field.”
“How can that happen in a county park and if we're not overlapping their time frames? It really shouldn't matter if we’re there or not,” she said.
West explained to Hay that the other team has the exclusive right to be in the field based on the approved time frame.
“Outside of that, anyone can use that park at any time,” he stated.
Regarding a possible solution, Slaughter said, “I think we’re in a position where we can move forward, and I will make some phone calls and try to facilitate some better dialogue that will be beneficial to all.”
