soccer field

A Rock Springs resident and local soccer coach spoke to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15. They had requested a specific time slot to use a soccer field at Crossroads West Park, hoping to avoid further issues with another soccer team. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

SWEETWATER COUNTY – A local soccer mom has asked the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners to help settle a conflict regarding the use of Crossroads Park in Rock Springs.

According to Rock Springs resident Ashley Davis, Wyoming Elite is a new under 12 soccer club her daughter is a member of. The club had submitted a user agreement request, which allows the team to use the soccer facility at Crossroads Park.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus