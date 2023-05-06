Soltis Home Run

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers swarm junior Peyton Soltis after she hit a two-run home run in the first inning of their 11-5 victory over Worland High School on Saturday.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers capped off their conference softball season with an 11-5 victory over Worland High School at the Wataha Sports Complex on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers used a two-run homer from junior Payten Soltis in the first inning and a six-run rally in the fourth to help secure the win. Rock Springs head coach Annette Ice said she liked the way the team played overall but noted some things the team needs to work on the next two weeks leading up to the state tournament.

