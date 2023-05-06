ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers capped off their conference softball season with an 11-5 victory over Worland High School at the Wataha Sports Complex on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers used a two-run homer from junior Payten Soltis in the first inning and a six-run rally in the fourth to help secure the win. Rock Springs head coach Annette Ice said she liked the way the team played overall but noted some things the team needs to work on the next two weeks leading up to the state tournament.
“They played great. They really did. We had a great game. I would’ve liked to see a few more hits. We left a few stranded, but good day. We had a good day,” she said. “I think we just got to learn to sit and wait for the ball. We’re used to some faster pitchers than what Worland has. That’s a struggle for us to adjust to that.
“We’re learning to adjust our hitting so we can make contact with the ball. We hit a lot of foul balls today and a lot of swings and misses because we’re just ahead of the pitch. We’re learning to adjust to that and I think we did a lot of that today. We just need to do a little more.”
Senior Ashley Anderson pitched into the fifth inning and threw six strikeouts in her start on the mound. Freshman Ruby Florencio threw two strikeouts in relief.
“They’re strong pitchers. They’re our No. 2 and No. 3 pitchers. They had a good day. I love Ruby’s accuracy and I love Ashley’s tenacity. She gives 110% every time she goes out on the mound,” Ice said.
The Lady Tigers finish regular season with a 6-5 conference record and begin preparation for the state tournament in Gillette from May 18-20.
“We should be the No. 3 seed from our side,” Ice said. “We really have to work on our offense. Our offense has to come up because they’re very strong on the other side of the state. To compete with them, we’re going to pick up our offense a little bit and clean up our defense. Our defense is strong, but we make mistakes.
“We got to be error free and make contact with the ball. Quit leaving runners on bases. We can’t do that. We’ve got to score runners when we can.”