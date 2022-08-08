GREEN RIVER – Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed Saturday, August 13, 2022, as National Night-Out during the city council meeting on Tuesday, August 4.
During the declaration, Rust pointed out that police-community partnerships, neighborhood safety, awareness and cooperation are important themes during National Night-Out.
Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie is looking forward to National Night-Out.
According to Jarvie, the community has been celebrating National Night-Out since the mid-1990s. Green River was considered the “Rookie of the Year” in National Night-Outs across America over 20 years ago.
“National Night-Out is about solving the issue that plagues law enforcement across the country and that is lack of connection to the community,” said Jarvie. “Everyone needs to understand that we are here to serve the community and the community here has a role to play in public safety as well. We need to talk about that.
“We’re in this together and we can only solve crime together.”
He added, “It’s about having those conversations.”
He mentioned that several businesses and citizens will host block parties on Saturday, August 13.
“Anything anyone can do to further this effort is welcome to do so. I look forward to having a good time and meeting with everyone on the 13th.”