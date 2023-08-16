Greenbelt

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

GREEN RIVER – During the city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Green River Mayor Pete Rust brought up an issue that he has seen on the Greenbelt: motorcycle riders driving fast by pedestrians.

“I’ve gotten several calls; I did refer them to Reed [Clevenger]. He is going to do something about education and some other things, perhaps,” he said. “Motorcycles on the Greenbelt, it’s a dumb idea. It’s not good; it’s unsafe. In this particular case, this young person was on his motorcycle four different times on that day.

