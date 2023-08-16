GREEN RIVER – During the city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Green River Mayor Pete Rust brought up an issue that he has seen on the Greenbelt: motorcycle riders driving fast by pedestrians.
“I’ve gotten several calls; I did refer them to Reed [Clevenger]. He is going to do something about education and some other things, perhaps,” he said. “Motorcycles on the Greenbelt, it’s a dumb idea. It’s not good; it’s unsafe. In this particular case, this young person was on his motorcycle four different times on that day.
“By the time that I got the message and reported about an hour and a half later, I mean, it doesn’t do any good. We need more signs, and we need education in the schools because somebody is going to get hurt.”
Rust provided an example where someone on a motorcycle “raced” past a lady with a baby carriage.
“They expect them to just get out of the way. You know, because they are young kids that don’t know what they’re doing. So, I hope by saying this, we get the word out because we really need to do that,” he said. “We are going to have to fairly soon.
“When I’m playing pickleball, I watch the electric bikes go by and they fly by. We’re going to have to have some control over that sort of thing on the Greenbelt.”
He suggested looking at how other cities handle this type of problem.
“I don’t think we have to eliminate. But we do have to have people understand that you need to have some consideration for other people and notify them by your horn, bell or your voice that you’re coming up on them. Also, slow down.”
Rust added that while walking, he has had people ride by him on a regular bicycle go “over 30 miles an hour.”
“That’s dangerous,” he emphasized. “You step one foot to the side, you’re in a bad situation.”
Councilman Gary Killpack also spoke up about the issue and discussed his own experience.
“I have an e-bike and it’s really easy, without very much energy, to get up to 25 or 30 miles an hour. I’ve thought about that on the Greenbelt, too,” Killpack said. “I’ve been on a number of Greenbelts in certain areas and believe it or not, they actually have passing zones and speed limits.
“Maybe that might be an option. We could go down there and put speed limit signs up there. Running on the Greenbelt, I’ve had a number of people just go flying right past me.”
Rust added, “There are definitely areas that are more conducive to it where you could see a lot in each direction. We can work with it.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.