ROCK SPRINGS -- The Monsters have officially taken over Downtown Rock Springs. Twenty-three whimsical Monsters, created by local artist Stephanie Lewis, have found their way on to the windows of local businesses across Downtown.
With this second wave of the Monsters invading Downtown, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has invited the community out for another scavenger hunt to find each Downtown monster. Upon finishing the scavenger hunt, participants can stop in the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 S Main Street for a special prize.
This month, the Rock Springs Library will have a voting booth set up for kids to choose their favorite Downtown Monster. The prize for voting will be a small button/pin with their favorite monster image on it. From July 18th to the 23rd, they’ll also have an activity where kids can make a floating Loch Ness Monster.
For the full line-up and updates, be sure to check out the Downtown Rock Springs website (DowntownRS.com) and their Facebook page; updates will be posted regularly.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com