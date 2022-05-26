Sosa

Rock Springs High School’s Josh Sosa was recently named to the All-State team for the first time in his career.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Under first-year head coach Alan Wendlandt, the Rock Springs High School Tigers reached the state tournament and finished fourth among the best soccer teams in the state.

For their efforts, many of the players received postseason recognition.

RSHS midfielder Josh Sosa was named to the All-State roster for the first time in his career, joining defender Karson Curtis.

Both players also were mentioned on the 4A West All-Conference team.

They were joined by goalkeeper Hudson Conrad, Jeff Hyatt, Brayden Davies and Jim Biteye.

On the other side of Sweetwater County, Green River High School senior Braxton Cordova was named to the All-Conference roster as well.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus