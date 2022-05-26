Sosa leads Tigers in All-State and All-Conference honors By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com May 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rock Springs High School’s Josh Sosa was recently named to the All-State team for the first time in his career. Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – Under first-year head coach Alan Wendlandt, the Rock Springs High School Tigers reached the state tournament and finished fourth among the best soccer teams in the state.For their efforts, many of the players received postseason recognition.RSHS midfielder Josh Sosa was named to the All-State roster for the first time in his career, joining defender Karson Curtis.Both players also were mentioned on the 4A West All-Conference team.They were joined by goalkeeper Hudson Conrad, Jeff Hyatt, Brayden Davies and Jim Biteye.On the other side of Sweetwater County, Green River High School senior Braxton Cordova was named to the All-Conference roster as well. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Conference Josh Sosa Tigers Sport Football Tournament Player Hudson Conrad Jeff Hyatt Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.