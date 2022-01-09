ROCK SPRINGS -- Recipients of the Wyoming Arts Council’s 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards will be honored at a dinner and awards ceremony on Feb. 4, 2022 in Cheyenne.
Nominations are entered into four different categories – artists, patrons of art, organizations and art administrators.
The recipients are: Bronwyn Minton, artist/curator from Jackson; Debora Soulé, arts administrator from Rock Springs; James Bama, artist from Wapiti, Off Square Theatre Company, from Jackson; and a posthumous award to Charles Belden, a photographer from Meetseetse.
The Governor’s Arts Awards was established in 1982. The winners are selected based on their substantial contributions made in Wyoming that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts, with special consideration given to nominees whose arts service is statewide.
There are many nominations submitted for the Governor’s Arts Awards each year, and the selection process is quite competitive. Nominations are submitted to the Wyoming Arts Council in October and reviewed in November by the Wyoming Arts Council Board, which sends recommendations to the Governor. The governor finally chooses which recipients should be honored.
Nominations are open to any Wyoming citizen, business or community member.
Community Fine Arts Center Director Debora Soulé received nine nomination letters for her length of commitment to the arts, outstanding contribution or impact, breadth of support, involvement in special initiatives supporting the arts, artistic excellence/level of standards.
“I knew I had been nominated because I had to supply the information for the nomination but I was very surprised the governor chose me because there are a lot of good, hard-working supporters of the Arts who deserve this too,” Soulé shared. “I feel pretty numb now.”
Soulé has been the director at CFAC for almost 22 years.
“Just to be nominated was a real eye opener,” she revealed. “Reading the letters of support and realizing how others see what I do was very humbling.
“It’s just not about me. It’s about the community.”
She added, “We have to keep working together. It takes a team – it takes more than one person to put on these events, to support the artists and make the public aware of what we have here.”
The Community Fine Arts Center features a changing exhibition schedule of local, regional, and national painters, sculptors, printers, photographers, and craft artists.
“I’m pleased that we’re being recognized as an arts community,” Soule expressed. “And I’d like to recognize the advisory board of the CFAC. It’s not a one-man band. It’s a team effort!”
The Governor’s Arts Awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a life-long patron of the arts. Over the years, individuals and organizations from more than 30 Wyoming communities and state-wide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming.
For reservations to the Feb. 4, 2022 dinner and awards ceremony, or for more information on this event, visit https://gaa21.eventbrite.com. For additional information contact Brittany Howell at brittany.howell@wyo.gov or 307-214-2701.