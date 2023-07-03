Award

 Photo courtesy of Southwest Counciling Service

ROCK SPRINGS -- Southwest Counseling Service, Sweetwater County’s local community behavioral health center, was recently honored with the 2023 Reunification Hero Award by the Wyoming Supreme Court Children’s Justice Project.

The award was presented in recognition of their leadership on behalf of children and families as exemplified by the unique and innovative SCS Women and Children’s program.

