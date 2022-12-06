ROCK SPRINGS – According to Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport director Devon Brubaker, the aviation industry is experiencing an increase in the demand for travel, following the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brubaker provided an update on the airport during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
“As we’re coming out of the pandemic, the aviation industry is experiencing what we’re calling a ‘post-pandemic honeymoon’ phase where there was an extreme amount of pent-up demand for travel,” Brubaker said.
He also said that their industry did not think that would happen and it was thought that the demand for aviation would not return until 2024 or 2025.
“Most airlines and airports weren’t able to meet the increased demand,” Brubaker said.
Brubaker said that there is still a shortage of pilots in the United States.
When comparing 2022 to 2019, more than 300 airports have lost up to a quarter of their air service. More than 160 airports have lost more than a quarter of their service.
Following the overview of the current status of the aviation industry, Brubaker provided the council with a list of the things that have been accomplished at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport since he has been there and has worked on in conjunction with those on the council and the county commissioners.
Those projects include:
- General aviation terminal/hangar complex ($5.68 million)
- Terminal area plan ($170K)
- Terminal conceptual design ($200K)
- Commercial Terminal Modernization Project ($19.51 million)
- Fuel farm replacement ($2.25 million)
- West hangar modernization ($950K)
- BLM air tanker base ($2.15 million)
- New snow removal equipment building ($5.2 million)
- Runway 9/27 rehabilitation ($4.76 million)
- Airfield taxiway modernization, phase one ($5.42 million)
- Snow removal equipment ($1.8 million)
Brubaker said that the total of those projects comes in at a total of $67.83 million in capital investment projects. Of that total amount, 96.1% was covered by federal or state grants.
Looking ahead, Brubaker said that they are looking forward to a “hasty completion” of the Commercial Terminal Modernization Project.
He said they are also looking at an innovative air service development approach concerning what the next phase of it will be.
“Also, next week, we will be holding our first meeting toward our 20-year master plan. Every 10 years, airports in this country have to do a 20-year master plan,” Brubaker said. “it’s required by the federal government.”
According to Brubaker, some of the things that will be focused on include commercial aviation growth, general aviation growth, advanced air mobility and being carbon neutral by 2050.
“We have to be carbon neutral by 2050 to be eligible for grants. So, the master plan will take a very strong look at what we can do to be carbon neutral by 2050,” he said.
The airport’s next 10-year Capital Plan is sitting at $70.7 million. Brubaker said that currently, there are grants lined up to cover 77% of the cost
The plan will receive modifications based on the master plan study.
“A bulk of that cost is the reconstruction of our primary runway, Runway 9/27. That alone is about a $45 million project,” Brubaker said. “That is scheduled to occur late this decade, early next decade.”
Other projects included in the capital plan include Phase 2 and 3 of the airfield taxiway modernization, hangar development and general aviation apron expansion.
Overall, the airport has the following type of impact on the local area:
- 26,845 annual visitors
- 324 jobs
- $11,363,200 in annual payroll
- $21,165,210 in annual spending
- $1,392,750 in annual tax revenue
- $36,851,400 in annual economic activity