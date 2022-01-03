ROCK SPRINGS – The Commercial Terminal Modernization Project is currently underway at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs.
The construction began on Aug. 23, 2021 and airport director Devon Brubaker said that the estimated date of completion for the project is Oct. 2022.
Brubaker also said that this project has been several years in the making.
“The earliest this project was talked about was 2003,” Brubaker said. “It started becoming a bit of a reality when the 2012 master plan was created. Then it really kicked into high gear in 2018 with the conception of design.
“We really got to work with trying to get the funding put together from there.”
Brubaker said that of the $19.5 million project, only $1.3 million is coming from local sources; the rest is federal grant funding.
“The city, county and the airport board are covering the $1.3 million,” Brubaker said. “$850,000 of the funding is coming from Sweetwater County, $425,000 of the funding is from the city of Rock Springs and $75,000 is from airport restricted services.”
The rest of the funding comes from $13.8 million in Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program Grants, $3 million from Wyoming Business Council Business Ready Communities funding and $1.4 million in Wyoming Department of Transportation grant funds.
Upon completion, there will be 17,000 sq. ft. of additional terminal space added.
“The project will help to improve the comfort of passengers and processing and accessibility,” Brubaker said. “The baggage claim area will also be updated, as well as
In addition, Brubaker said that there will be a public airfield observation area in the terminal.
Other additions included in the modernization project include an increase in holding room and checkpoint space, modernized security equipment and a boarding bridge for passengers.
“On the west edition, we will have outbound baggage and airport administration offices located in that area,” Brubaker said. “This is the small side of the addition. We had to do some waterline and natural gas line work for this side of the addition.”
Brubaker said that utility improvements are included in the project, such as a new natural gas main and a new whole-airport sanitary sewer system.
“The east addition will have the new hold room, baggage claim and the new rental car counters.”
Looking forward, Brubaker said that the modernization project will be a great addition to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.
“We’re really excited to see this project getting completed,” Brubaker said. “It will be a really amazing facility when it’s all said and done.”