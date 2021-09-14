Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The southwest Wyoming sage grouse working group will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Game and Fish Green River Regional Office, 351 Astle Ave. The purpose of this meeting is to allocate funding to projects in order to implement conservation plans.

The southwest sage grouse working group is composed of local citizens interested in sage grouse conservation. Members represent agriculture, industry, conservation, sportspersons and affected governmental agencies. There are eight working groups operating in Wyoming. 

More information can be found online or by contacting the Green River Game and Fish office at -307-875-3223.

