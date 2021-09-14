...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The southwest Wyoming sage grouse working group will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Game and Fish Green River Regional Office, 351 Astle Ave. The purpose of this meeting is to allocate funding to projects in order to implement conservation plans.
The southwest sage grouse working group is composed of local citizens interested in sage grouse conservation. Members represent agriculture, industry, conservation, sportspersons and affected governmental agencies. There are eight working groups operating in Wyoming.