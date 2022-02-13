ROCK SPRINGS – Digital con artists are constantly ambushing cell phone users.
Just when people think this trend has worn out, it makes an annoying and potentially dangerous return.
Anyone can be a victim of text messages from “spam bots.”
Recently an ongoing “accidental” message with a photo of a woman has been interrupting the lives of many.
Men, women, children and seniors are targeted.
“Hi! I was daydreaming about you earlier today & thought we could catch up! I’ll send a photo..I’ve changed a lil since last time!”
“Hey, is this Doug? This is Mandy. We talked on Tinder before when I came up to come see my cousin but we never met for coffee. I’m back in town for now if you wanted to actually go out this time. Are you around?”
Of course, the messages are full of grammatical, spelling and punctuational errors. Sometimes this is an indication that this person is not from the United States.
They get offended when they are asked questions but the best thing to do is not respond. Responding may lead to more unwanted text messages.
Branden Martinez, sales manager for Russell Cellular in Rock Springs advises those who are getting spam messages to block the number and report it as spam.
He also said that cell phone users can get a call filter with their providers for an extra charge.
Kiley Wilking, sales technician at Russell Cellular said, “I worry about our older customers. I tell them ‘Don’t answer your phone if you don’t know them. If it’s someone you know and if it’s important, they’ll leave a voice mail message.’”
According to Wilking, seniors are vulnerable to time-sensitive matters. Scammers will express the urgency in resolving the “situation” by asking the victim to send money immediately or there would be consequences.
“They say, ‘you have to do this right now or this will happen.’,” she explained. “They start threatening them.”
One customer has gone as far as sending money to a stranger she had never met.
“It’s very alarming,” said Britany Casper, customer service representative. “These folks actually believe they’re in a relationship with these con artists, even though they hadn’t met in person. We know a lady who has sent them thousands of dollars.
“It’s very sad.”
Some victims believe they’re communicating with famous celebrities.
Wilking suggests that everyone should check on their elderly parents and make sure strangers are not taking advantage of them.
“It’s honestly not a bad idea to check on your aging parents,” she expressed. “Check their text messages – some may not remember how to delete them. Check their voice mail messages and email messages.”
Scammers try to convince victims that they won valuable prizes such as tablets or computers and once the victims believe that it’s true, the scammers will ask them for their personal banking information to cover the cost of shipping.
Scammers will pretend to represent legitimate companies like Amazon, Publishers Clearing House and charity organizations.
Those who suffer from mental illness can be victims too.
“Some of those people don’t even have family or anyone checking on them,” Wilking pointed out. “Hopefully, someone will step in and help them.”
Scammers don’t care how old the potential victim is. They will attach suggestive photos with the messages.
“Kids need to tell their parents and guardians about that,” Casper noted. “Even if it’s embarrassing, grown-ups need to know. They’ll take the right steps and call the authorities.”
Some people don’t realize that they can “unsubscribe” messages. It may be exhausting to do at times but it’s worth it.
It’s difficult to catch the con artists since scamming has gotten sophisticated.
“Criminals are getting the victim’s phone number through apps they’ve created to generate phone numbers,” Wilking revealed. “They will use those phone numbers to call other victims.”
According to npr.org, in 2019, a bipartisan bill called the TRACED Act gave the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Justice Department more tools to fight off robocalls and scammers. It also required phone companies to implement technology designed to prevent calls from spoofed numbers by June 2021.
Unfortunately, the problem still exists.
“One day I got a call from my own phone number and it freaked me out,” Martinez shared. “It’s spooky. Customers have reported that and wondered how these crooks stole their phone numbers.”
The scammers have used the phone numbers of local organizations and businesses as well.
Scammers have been pretending to be a Facebook friend on Messenger to communicate with unsuspecting victims, sending harmful links and video.
More than 47 billion spam texts have been sent in 2021, up 55% from the year before, according to RoboKiller, a spam-blocking company. In 2020, the report estimates, scam texts cost Americans $86 million.
The FCC received about 14,000 complaints about unwanted text messages in 2020, up 146% from the year before. In 2021, the commission has received over 10,000 complaints about scam texts.
The FCC and the Federal Trade Commission ask those who receive suspicious text messages and phone calls to report them to their website.
Martinez said, “Remember, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.”