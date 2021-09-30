It’s a problem I have every time I pull into the grocery store parking lot.
There’s a simple solution. Yet, the problem continues on and there seems to be no end in sight.
How difficult is it to put the shopping cart in the designated area? Why do people insist on filling empty parking spots with shopping carts when there is a fenced area for them a short walk away?
These are the little things that frustrate me.
I went to the grocery store the other day. I pulled into the parking spot and as I was walking toward the entrance, I noticed several carts just scattered around.
One was even next to the fenced area. It wasn’t inside the designated place for the carts. It was just on the outside of it. This tells me one of two things either happened: Someone purposely placed the cart there or the wind blew the cart from where it was left behind at.
That’s another reason why I can’t stand seeing carts left behind in the middle of the parking lot.
The wind here in our corner of the world is brutal. It can tip someone over at times if they aren’t ready for it.
When the wind blows and pushes a shopping cart around a parking lot, it has the potential to hit my car. That’s not cool, especially since I just bought it earlier this year. I’d like to not have the first bump or scrape on it to come from a loose shopping cart in the grocery store parking lot.
But every time I see these loose objects of minimal destruction, I can’t help but think about the person who left this cart here.
Where were they going? Why were they in such a rush that they couldn’t take a few more steps to put the cart where it needs to go? At the most, doing this takes 45 seconds – maybe even less than that.
Another person I think about is the grocery store employee who has to go out there and gather up all of the carts.
That person is already tired of dragging the shopping carts from the back of the parking lot to the front of the store to make the grocery shopping experience more convenient for people like me who hate going to the store anyway. Now they have to scurry around the parking lot to grab the loose carts? Also, not cool.
I’m sure those employees have better things to do than chase down rogue carts. Who knows? Maybe the grocery store might even be willing to open up more than two registers with the extra hands they have available, but that’s a complaint of mine for another time.
I’m making the motion to put an end to the loose carts. Let’s help out those employees and protect my car in the process.
Is that too much to ask? I don’t think so.
Tyler Johnson is the managing editor of the Rocket Miner Newspaper. He can be reached by email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com.